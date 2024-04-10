IPL 2024, MI Vs RCB Preview: Struggling RCB Face Faltering MI In Showdown; Key Players, Challenges & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In an impending Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 showdown, the struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against the equally faltering Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai on Thursday.

RCB's dismal performance, with four losses in five matches, reflects their struggles from the last IPL auction, leaving them desperate for a turnaround on the field.

Both teams find themselves in precarious positions on the points table, with RCB just one spot below MI. Despite MI securing only one win out of four matches so far, RCB's campaign is at risk of derailing prematurely.

As the midway point of the IPL season looms, RCB's overseas players, including skipper Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Cameron Green, must rediscover their form to bolster the team's prospects.

Virat Kohli remains a shining beacon amid RCB's woes, having amassed 316 runs with one century and two fifties at an impressive strike rate of 146.29. With memories of his stellar performance at the Wankhede Stadium still fresh, Kohli aims to replicate his success on Thursday.

In RCB's struggling bowling lineup, seeing a part-timer leading the wicket-taking chart raises concerns rather than providing relief. Maxwell's four scalps don't alleviate the team's bowling woes.

However, RCB's recent success against MI, winning four of their last five encounters, could instill confidence. Nonetheless, MI holds the upper hand historically, with 18 wins in 32 matches against RCB's 14.

MI recognizes the current opportunity to capitalize on their recent form and climb the points table after a challenging start to the season. Familiar with starting the IPL with losses, MI is adept at navigating such situations. A match against a struggling RCB presents a chance for MI to secure their second consecutive win and bolster their confidence before facing the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings.

MI must remain cautious not to overlook their own challenges.

While Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have provided solid starts, the middle-order's inability to maintain momentum puts pressure on skipper Hardik Pandya, who bears significant responsibility.

Pandya's performance has faced criticism from MI fans, but he found some respite in the last game, which was attended mainly by children rather than regular supporters.

Suryakumar Yadav's return was underwhelming, but as the world's top-ranked T20 batter, he's eager to regain form and make a significant impact.

Romario Shepherd's explosive innings against Anrich Nortje was pivotal in MI's recent victory over DC, showcasing the importance of lower-order contributions in reaching a formidable total.

Teams (from):

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

Time: 7:30pm IST.