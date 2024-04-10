Karnataka: Man Loses Rs 1.8 Lakh In Fake VISA Scam In Kalaburagi; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A distressing incident has rocked Karnataka's Kalaburagi as Sahebalal, a 45-year-old resident of Hirapur Hiranagar, fell victim to a deceitful scheme promising his son a visa for foreign travel. Sahebalal ended up losing Rs 1.80 lakhs to individuals who assured him of facilitating his son's visa application, only to receive a counterfeit visa in return.



Sahebalal, a resident of Hirapur Hiranagar, was left devastated after being duped by individuals who promised to secure a visa for his son's overseas journey. The ordeal began when Sahebalal, through his acquaintance Fatima Begum, was introduced to Nabi Nati Kawate and his wife Mumtaz Nati Kawate from Nabi Colony.

Trusting their assurances, Sahebalal handed over a considerable sum of Rs 1.80 lakhs to Nabi Natikawate and Mumtaz, believing they would facilitate the issuance of a legitimate visa for his son. However, the hopes turned into despair when the visa provided later turned out to be a fake duplicate.

Upon discovering the deception, Sahebalal confronted Nabi Natikawate and Mumtaz, demanding either a genuine visa or a refund of his hard-earned money. Initially, they promised to rectify the situation or return the funds in a few days. Sadly, their assurances proved empty as they failed to fulfil their promises, leaving Sahebalal in a state of financial loss and emotional turmoil.

The matter was reported to the authorities, leading to the filing of a complaint at the city police station against Nabi Nati Kawate and Mumtaz Nati Kawate for their fraudulent activities.





