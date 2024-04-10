Calcutta HC Orders CBI Inquiry Into Crimes Against Women, Land Encroachment In Bengal's Sandeshkhali

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday (April 10) took a significant step in response to the ongoing turmoil surrounding alleged crimes against women and forcible land-grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali. The court ordered a thorough investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into these disturbing allegations.

Sandeshkhali, located in North 24 Parganas district, has been embroiled in controversy following numerous complaints lodged by women against Shahjahan Sheikh, a former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader. These complaints allege both land-grabbing and sexual violence perpetrated by Sheikh.

The situation escalated further when Sheikh was arrested in February after being accused of orchestrating a mob attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team.

The ED officials were conducting a search at Sheikh's premises in Sandeshkhali on January 5, as part of an investigation into a ration scam. Sheikh's arrest came after a 55-day period during which he evaded authorities.

The former TMC member stands as the prime suspect in the Sandeshkhali sexual assault and land-grab cases. The ED team faced violent opposition from hundreds of Sheikh's supporters during their raid, resulting in injuries to three officials.

While Sheikh managed to escape initially, he was eventually arrested on February 29. Following his arrest, the TMC took swift action by suspending him from the party.