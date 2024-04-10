Maharashtra: 5 Dead In Attempt To Rescue A Cat From Abandoned Well In Ahmednagar

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a heartbreaking incident in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, as many as five individuals on Tuesday (April 9) evening lost their lives in a valiant effort to save a trapped cat from an abandoned well.

It is reportedly said that the abandoned well, repurposed as a biogas pit, became the site of a harrowing rescue attempt. According to details provided by a news agency, the tragic incident occurred when the individuals, one after another, leaped into the well in a desperate bid to rescue the feline.

Amidst the chaos, a rescue operation ensued, with one person being successfully retrieved from the well by a team of dedicated police personnel. The rescued individual, who had descended into the well with a rope tied around his waist, was swiftly rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

Speaking on the somber turn of events, senior police officer Dhananjay Jadhav expressed the grim reality of the situation and said, "A rescue team recovered the lifeless bodies of five of the six individuals who courageously plunged into the abandoned well."

Furthermore, Jadhav highlighted the hazardous conditions within the well, revealing, "The well had been previously used to store animal waste."

