'Like Hitler's Gas Chamber': AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Claims BJP Wants To Break Arvind Kejriwal Emotionally

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday (April 10) raised serious allegations against the BJP, accusing the party of attempting to emotionally break Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Singh claimed that authorities at Tihar Jail threatened to restrict the Delhi CM's family visits over a message he passed on to AAP MLAs through his lawyers. He likened this intimidation tactic to Adolf Hitler's infamous "gas chambers".

"The Modi government wants to keep an elected chief minister of Delhi in jail... two days ago, Arvind Kejriwal met his lawyer and during that meeting, he gave the message that the elected MLAs should go to their areas and listen to the problems of the people," Singh said.

Maharashtra: 5 dead in attempt to rescue a cat from abandoned well in Ahmednagar

Having recently been released from jail himself after months of detention in a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy, Singh stressed Kejriwal's resilience against such pressures. He accused the BJP of attempting to weaken Kejriwal emotionally but said that such efforts would be futile.

Singh also warned of potential repercussions for non-BJP chief ministers if Kejriwal were to resign. "If Arvind Kejriwal resigns today then these people will finish the Aam Aadmi Party. Our ministers will be put in jail. Punjab's CM, ministers will be put in jail and then they will ask for his resignation," he alleged.

Meanwhile, BJP workers staged protests in Delhi demanding Kejriwal's resignation. BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri asserted that a government cannot be effectively run from jail due to the limitations imposed by jail protocols. He warned that if Kejriwal fails to tender his resignation, legal action would ensue.

Calcutta HC orders CBI inquiry into crimes against women, land encroachment in Bengal's Sandeshkhali