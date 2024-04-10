Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-91 April 10 2024: Here's The First Prize Winner Of Rs 1 Crore

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-91:
The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday (April 20) announced the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-91 lottery. The draw occurs at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-91 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.
The prize breakup for Fifty Fifty FF-91 is as follows:
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
FC 744948
2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
FB 218198
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
FA 744948
FB 744948
FD 744948
FE 744948
FF 744948
FG 744948
FH 744948
FJ 744948
FK 744948
FL 744948
FM 744948
3rd Prize: Rs 5000
1113
1144
1297
2546
3208
3247
3544
3739
4047
4333
5567
5923
6114
6726
7270
8073
8401
8574
8680
9314
9588
9916
9948
4th Prize: Rs 2000
0128
0199
781
1421
4605
5163
5976
7393
8125
8529
9458
9694
5th Prize: Rs 1000
0385
0713
1140
2012
2094
2699
2705
2901
3313
3687
3812
4092
4510
4995
5669
6301
6700
7834
7847
8066
8134
8231
8451
9312
6th Prize: Rs 500
0014
0050
0077
0426
0478
0489
0504
0581
1299
1417
1518
1531
1565
1653
1784
1855
1927
2003
2027
2143
2311
2505
2676
2759
2860
2932
2956
3004
3024
3072
3112
3251
3291
3298
3368
3581
3589
3735
3796
3799
3855
4025
4075
4377
4411
4424
4521
4568
4582
4645
4933
4994
5271
5427
5459
5500
5779
5853
5873
5992
6243
6386
6419
6423
6450
6503
6576
6836
6876
7123
7285
7398
7427
7513
7565
7714
7743
7751
7819
7974
8117
8272
8306
8335
8461
8511
8545
8561
8741
8817
8827
9003
9517
9572
9753
9911
7th Prize: Rs 100
0062
0216
0266
0337
0416
0522
0598
0707
0774
0941
0973
0994
1060
1245
1268
1296
1319
1393
1411
1426
1453
1528
1715
1719
1887
1919
1973
2045
2216
2242
2350
2467
2579
2757
2822
3037
3106
3299
3319
3361
3477
3553
3636
3889
3899
3918
4145
4156
4281
4345
4368
4372
4378
4397
4688
4709
4751
4826
4858
4894
4934
4992
5008
5040
5063
5101
5226
5520
5617
5841
5895
5916
6017
6074
6116
6193
6208
6223
6297
6350
6355
6399
6434
6594
6652
6657
6660
6665
6673
6789
6997
7016
7020
7284
7316
7324
7431
7529
7570
7572
7737
7750
7805
7959
8046
8057
8094
8102
8130
8279
8349
8459
8699
8941
8952
9025
9093
9109
9212
9307
9408
9413
9505
9650
9740
9900
For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.
