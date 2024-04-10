Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-91 April 10 2024: Here's The First Prize Winner Of Rs 1 Crore

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-91:

The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday (April 20) announced the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-91 lottery. The draw occurs at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-91 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

The prize breakup for Fifty Fifty FF-91 is as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

FC 744948

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

FB 218198

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

FA 744948

FB 744948

FD 744948

FE 744948

FF 744948

FG 744948

FH 744948

FJ 744948

FK 744948

FL 744948

FM 744948

3rd Prize: Rs 5000

1113

1144

1297

2546

3208

3247

3544

3739

4047

4333

5567

5923

6114

6726

7270

8073

8401

8574

8680

9314

9588

9916

9948

4th Prize: Rs 2000

0128

0199

781

1421

4605

5163

5976

7393

8125

8529

9458

9694

5th Prize: Rs 1000

0385

0713

1140

2012

2094

2699

2705

2901

3313

3687

3812

4092

4510

4995

5669

6301

6700

7834

7847

8066

8134

8231

8451

9312

6th Prize: Rs 500

0014

0050

0077

0426

0478

0489

0504

0581

1299

1417

1518

1531

1565

1653

1784

1855

1927

2003

2027

2143

2311

2505

2676

2759

2860

2932

2956

3004

3024

3072

3112

3251

3291

3298

3368

3581

3589

3735

3796

3799

3855

4025

4075

4377

4411

4424

4521

4568

4582

4645

4933

4994

5271

5427

5459

5500

5779

5853

5873

5992

6243

6386

6419

6423

6450

6503

6576

6836

6876

7123

7285

7398

7427

7513

7565

7714

7743

7751

7819

7974

8117

8272

8306

8335

8461

8511

8545

8561

8741

8817

8827

9003

9517

9572

9753

9911

7th Prize: Rs 100

0062

0216

0266

0337

0416

0522

0598

0707

0774

0941

0973

0994

1060

1245

1268

1296

1319

1393

1411

1426

1453

1528

1715

1719

1887

1919

1973

2045

2216

2242

2350

2467

2579

2757

2822

3037

3106

3299

3319

3361

3477

3553

3636

3889

3899

3918

4145

4156

4281

4345

4368

4372

4378

4397

4688

4709

4751

4826

4858

4894

4934

4992

5008

5040

5063

5101

5226

5520

5617

5841

5895

5916

6017

6074

6116

6193

6208

6223

6297

6350

6355

6399

6434

6594

6652

6657

6660

6665

6673

6789

6997

7016

7020

7284

7316

7324

7431

7529

7570

7572

7737

7750

7805

7959

8046

8057

8094

8102

8130

8279

8349

8459

8699

8941

8952

9025

9093

9109

9212

9307

9408

9413

9505

9650

9740

9900

For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.