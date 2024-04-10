Speculation Surrounds Rohit Sharma's Future With Mumbai Indians: Ex-MI Star's Comment Spark Interest

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The recent shift in captaincy at Mumbai Indians, with Hardik Pandya taking the reins from Rohit Sharma, has stirred discontent among certain fans. Amidst speculation surrounding Sharma's future with the franchise, Ambati Rayudu, a former player for both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, offered intriguing insights.

Rayudu remarked, "It is Rohit's call at the end of the day. Wherever he would want to go, he will go. All the team will love to have him and have him as a captain. It's Rohit's call. I am sure he will go to franchise which treats him better than what has happened here," during a discussion on Star Sports.

The change in leadership has not been received well by some fans, leading to a palpable sense of dissatisfaction. Consequently, Hardik Pandya has encountered boos and jeers from the crowd during the ongoing IPL 2024 season, irrespective of the stadium.

While rumours of Sharma's potential departure before the IPL 2025 season remain speculative, the Lucknow Super Giants have expressed interest in signing the Team India captain. In a video on their YouTube channel, the LSG coach, Justin Langer, playfully entertained the idea of acquiring Sharma in the upcoming mega auction.

"Rohit Sharma? Hahaha. We're going to get him from Mumbai... Well, you better be the negotiator," Langer exclaimed in response to the interviewer's inquiry about signing Sharma.

As the cricketing world eagerly awaits developments, the potential transfer of Rohit Sharma promises to be a focal point of discussion leading up to the IPL 2025 season.

