IPL 2024: Shubman Gill's Frustration Evident Over Umpire's Decision Change In RR Vs GT Encounter (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shubman Gill, the captain of Gujarat Titans, found himself visibly displeased during Wednesday's IPL match against Rajasthan Royals. As the Royals' batters, Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag, unleashed a flurry of big hits, Gill's frustration mounted further due to an umpiring decision that left him perturbed. The incident occurred in the 17th over, bowled by GT's Mohit Sharma, when the final delivery was deemed wide after Gill opted for DRS. Despite a lengthy discussion with umpire Vinod Seshan, the wide call stood, adding to Gill's dismay. Despite the challenges, Rajasthan Royals, led by Parag's explosive 76 and Samson's unbeaten 68, posted a formidable total of 196 for three. While Rashid Khan shone for GT with bowling figures of 1/18, their overall performance fell short as they struggled to contain the Royals' onslaught.

