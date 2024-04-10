               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
AEM United States Ag Tractor And Combine Report - March 2024


4/10/2024 1:45:53 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milwaukee, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

March YTD - March Beginning
Inventory
2024 2023 %Chg 2024 2023 %Chg Mar 2024
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP 12,298 14,614 -15.8 26,131 31,489 -17.0 95,191
40 < 100 HP 4,333 4,654 -6.9 10,892 11,837 -8.0 38,929
100+ HP 1,909 1,850 3.2 4,976 5,192 -4.2 11,330
Total 2WD Farm Tractors 18,540 21,118 -12.2 41,999 48,518 -13.4 145,450
4WD Farm Tractors 377 413 -8.7 825 896 -7.9 716
Total Farm Tractors 18,917 21,531 -12.1 42,824 49,414 -13.3 146,166
Self-Prop Combines 389 507 -23.3 1,203 1,511 -20.4 1,318


The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at ... .
Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers

CONTACT: Association of Equipment Manufacturers414-272-0943...

MENAFN10042024004107003653ID1108080969

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

