Bolddesk By Syncfusion Wins 2024 Excellence In Customer Service Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Syncfusion's help desk software was perfected over years of internal use for customer service

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion, Inc. , the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced that BoldDesk, its modern help desk and customer support ticketing software, has been named a winner of the 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Award presented by Business Intelligence Group.



“We perfected BoldDesk over years of use internally for customer support across our ecosystem of products,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion.“The Excellence in Customer Service Award is especially meaningful as it validates our focus on providing the best service for our customers, and in turn, their customers.”

BoldDesk is a cost-effective, user-friendly solution that facilitates a wide range of customer support activities. The cloud-based software:



Optimizes and scales customer support workflows, including ticketing and email communications.

Automates repetitive tasks.

Is fully customizable to suit the specific needs of businesses of all sizes.

Integrates with a variety of business tools and apps. Has SMB-friendly pricing.



Additionally, BoldDesk's generative AI features increase efficiency, improve customer communications via real-time language translation and writing features, and enhance knowledge base articles with automatic summarizations and SEO optimization. BoldDesk's mobile platform is available on Google Play and in the App Store .

"In today's dynamic environment, customer service teams and suppliers have had to adapt significantly," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "We're thrilled to recognize Syncfusion for their exemplary leadership and impactful contributions to improving everyday lives."

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate those who support their own customers and those who develop tools to help others find success. Awards were given to consultants, outsourcing partners, and technology providers for superior performances in the past 12 months.

BoldDesk offers a one-year subscription for free for qualifying startups . For more information about BoldDesk, including access to a full-featured, 15-day free trial, visit .

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development and business intelligence, delivering an ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software . Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has established itself as a trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications through its service-oriented approach. Syncfusion's Essential Studio suite has expanded from one data grid at its launch in 2001 to over 1,800 controls for web, mobile, and desktop development. After nearly two decades of helping developers build business software with Essential Studio, the company channeled this expertise into its own line of enterprise products: Bold BI and Bold Reports for embedded business intelligence, data analysis, and visualization; BoldSign, an embeddable e-signing solution; and most recently, BoldDesk, a customer support platform. Today, Syncfusion has more than 29,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies, relying on Essential Studio and Bold products for their business success.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives who have experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contacts

Brittany Miller Kearns

Chief Marketing Strategist

Crossroads B2B for Syncfusion, Inc.

...

+1 (571) 271-7211

Maria Jimenez

Chief Nominations Officer

Business Intelligence Group

...

+1 (909) 529-2737



