New Nextech Med Spa For Wellness And Weight Loss Software Increases Average Patient Encounter Revenue By 70%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech, market leader of comprehensive technology solutions for specialty practices, has announced the launch of Nextech Med Spa for Wellness and Weight Loss with comprehensive features to empower businesses to easily handle increased demand for a rapidly growing segment of the wellness market.



With this all-in-one solution, med spas can now expand their wellness and weight loss services while increasing their average patient encounter revenue by 70% or more.1

"Med spas have been forced to choose between software built for massage spas or hair salons neither of which is right for a med spa,” said Nextech CEO Bill Lucchini. "Nextech's new solution is based on the insights gained from decades of leadership in serving aesthetics practices and built as a simple and complete end-to-end solution for med spas. Now, we've made it easy to tap into the huge market for weight loss treatment."

Nextech Med Spa is a single solution with a full suite of tools providing med spa owners and staff with end-to-end visibility and management capabilities. New enhancements – including patient education for wellness and weight loss, access to eRx and labs, and more – empower specialty practices to easily expand their services and seamlessly deliver high-touch, personalized experiences to their clientele.

Nextech's commitment to innovation and excellence continues to drive advancements in specialty healthcare technology, enabling practitioners to stay ahead in an evolving industry. The addition of these advanced features to the Nextech Med Spa software solution reaffirms Nextech's position as a trusted partner for practices of all sizes – from single offices to multi-location med spas – seeking to enhance patient care, streamline operations, and thrive.

To learn more about Nextech's solution and its features, visit .

1. Based on average spend per patient visit of $536 as reported in the "The 2022 Medical Spa State of the Industry Report" by The American Medical Spa Association and on Nextech data.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering innovative solutions and services that drive efficiency, fuel growth, and enhance the patient care experience. Nextech services more than 16,000 physicians and over 60,000 office staff members across Dermatology, Med Spa, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Plastic Surgery, and Wellness.

Chris Farrell

VP, Marketing

(813) 998-4229