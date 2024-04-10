Vircrum - Where Ideas Take Flight: Your All-In-One AI Solution For Transforming Text To Image, Voice, And Video.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vircrum revolutionizes content creation, translation, and summarization, empowers visual storytelling and data visualization, enhances accessibility and language learning, and amplifies content marketing and educational efforts.
$VCRM Fairlaunch Details:
Fairlaunch on Pinksale starts from:- 12:00 UTC 15/04/2024
Buy here:
Contract address – J4LKD1TwqZPJMC4FT3ZMikFZE9T4pwYA9MXyhNvd6jcY
View MEOWWIF contract on solscan :-
Vision: Empowering individuals and businesses to unlock their full potential through seamless integration of advanced AI technologies.
Mission: At Vircrum, our mission is to revolutionize the way people interact with technology by developing cutting-edge AI solutions that simplify tasks, enhance productivity, and enrich lives. We strive to create a future where AI seamlessly integrates into everyday life, empowering users to achieve more while fostering innovation and positive change across industries. Through relentless innovation, ethical practices, and a commitment to excellence, we aim to be at the forefront of the AI revolution, driving forward progress and shaping a brighter, more connected world.
Pool Info
> Toatal supply :- 1,000,000 (VCRM)
>Tokens For Presale:- 400,000 (VCRM)
> Tokens For Liquidity: 193,800 (VCRM)
> SoftCap: 20 SOL
> Duration: 15th to 18th April (20:00 UTC)
> Listing On: Raydium AMM V4
> Liquidity Percent: 51%
> Liquidity Lockup Time: 365 days after pool ends
Socials :
Official website:-
Twitter:-
Telegram:-
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.
CONTACT: Salah HazimInfo at vircrum
MENAFN10042024004107003653ID1108080913
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.