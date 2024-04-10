(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 16 - 2024

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

10 April 2024

Minutes of Annual General Meeting 2024

The annual general meeting of ROCKWOOL A/S was held on 10 April 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at Roskilde Kongrescenter, Denmark.

At the general meeting, the board of directors' report for the financial year of 2023 was noted, the annual report for 2023 was approved and the management and the board of directors were discharged from liability. Furthermore, the remuneration report for 2023 was approved.

The general meeting approved the remuneration of the board of directors, including the remuneration of members of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration and Nomination Committee, respectively, for the period from the annual general meeting in 2024 to the annual general meeting in 2025.

The general meeting approved the board of directors' proposal for distribution of dividends of 43 DKK (5.8 EUR) per share of a nominal value of 10 DKK, corresponding to a total of 125 MEUR.

Jes Munk Hansen, Ilse Irene Henne, Rebekka Glasser Herlofsen, Carsten Kähler, Thomas Kähler and Jørgen Tang-Jensen were re-elected as members of the board of directors.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab (PwC) was re-elected as auditor of the company in accordance with the Audit Committee's recommendation in respect of statutory financial and sustainability reporting.

The general meeting authorised the board of directors to allow the company to acquire own shares, A shares as well as B shares, of a total nominal value of up to 10 percent of the company's share capital in the period until the next annual general meeting, provided that the price of the shares at the time of purchase does not deviate by more than 10 percent from the most recent listed price.

The general meeting approved the remuneration policy for the board of directors and registered directors.

Furthermore, the general meeting approved the board of directors' proposal to contribute 100 MDKK to the Foundation for Ukrainian Reconstruction.

After the general meeting, the board of directors constituted itself with Thomas Kähler as chairman and Jørgen Tang-Jensen as deputy chairman.

Further information:

Michael Zarin

Vice President, Group Communications

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 40 84 15 26

Attachment

SE-2024-16_EN