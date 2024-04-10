Toll Brothers Opens Two New Model Homes At Its Paloma Ridge Community In Kuna, Idaho

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newly opened model homes available to tour feature premium personalization options in ideally situated Boise location with picturesque mountain views

KUNA, Idaho, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of the model homes at Paloma Ridge , a new home community in Kuna, Idaho. Paloma Ridge is ideally located on the southeast corner of Linder Road and Columbia Road, offering easy access to Interstate 84. The community Sales Center and two professionally decorated Toll Brothers model homes are now open daily at 8523 South Cobalt Sky Avenue in Kuna.



Paloma Ridge is an exclusive Toll Brothers community offering three distinct collections of new homes within a master-planned community. Floor plans range from 2,247 to 2,348+ square feet of living space with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms, and 3- or 4-car garages with an all-terrain vehicle storage option available in the Bramley model. Homes offer thoughtfully designed spaces built with Toll Brothers' quality craftsmanship and include two-story foyers, well-appointed kitchens, indoor/outdoor living features, and options for first-floor primary bedroom suites. Home prices start in the upper $300,000s.

The new designer-decorated Paisley and Bramley model homes feature open-concept floor plans and beautiful finishes, each showcasing different design styles to appeal to a variety of home buyers.

Move-in ready homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available in Paloma Ridge, as well as quick move-in homes in which home buyers still have the ability to select some of their design finishes and move in later this spring.





“Kuna is a growing town, and we're excited to be part of it,” said Ryan Hammons, Division President of Toll Brothers in Idaho.“Our new model homes at Paloma Ridge represent the luxury living that Toll Brothers is known for, and what prospective Boise home buyers are seeking in a new home.”

Paloma Ridge is located close to Meridian's excellent shopping and Boise's vibrant downtown with proximity to outdoor recreation at the Snake River and Birds of Prey Conservation Area. Toll Brothers homeowners will enjoy an array of onsite resort-style amenities, including a pool, pool house, playground, and sports court, plus wide-open green spaces and walking paths.

For more information and to schedule an appointment to view Toll Brothers model homes, call 208-780-6729 or visit TollBrothers/Boise .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

