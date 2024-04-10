Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh’S Three Sons Killed In Israeli Air Strike

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, April 10 (IANS) Three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh were killed in an Israel air strike in Gaza on Wednesday.

Palestinian media outlets have reported that the grandchildren of Haniyeh were also killed in the attack.

Haniyeh, according to Hebrew media has confirmed the killings and in a statement said,“All of Gaza's citizens paid a price with the blood of their children including mine.”

Arabic and Hebrew media have reported that they were killed in a vehicle at the Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza city.

It may be recalled that Haniyeh's 14 close family members including his brother and family were killed in an Israeli air strike in October 2023.

Palestinian media had earlier reported that Haniyeh's granddaughter Roaa Haniyeh, a doctor was also killed as was his son Hazem Haniyeh in February 2024.