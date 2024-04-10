Dealcliq: Your Ultimate Destination for Unbeatable Electronics Deals!

(MENAFN- Liker Series) In a world that is increasingly preferring online shopping, one platform that is increasingly becoming everyone's favorite is Dealcliq, which is offering unique deals and best ever discounts on top-notch electronics. Dealcliq is a ingenious enterprise founded by the dynamic duo Jagmeet Pasricha and Gauravjeet Pasricha.



Leveraging from over 14 years of experience, they hop on a journey that began with traditional brick-and-mortar establishments but rapidly transitioned into the realm of e-commerce back in 2009. With a strong background of working with renowned marketplaces such as eBay, Tradus, Snapdeal, Rediff, Amazon, and Flipkart, Gauravjeet Pasricha worked with his co-founder Jagmeet Pasricha to redefine the online shopping experience and laid the foundation of Dealcliq Technology Pvt Ltd.



Unmatched deals on Electronics is what makes Dealcliq stand out from other companies as it specializes in the open box category. It offers a diverse range of products including speakers, smartwatches, projectors, mobile accessories, small music devices, video games, home appliances and more. But here's the kicker – huge discounts ranging from 25% to 50% are offered from the regular online selling prices listed on major platforms like Amazon and Flipkart etc.



But what exactly is an open box product? These are items that have never been used but have undergone minimal testing for quality assurance purposes. Although these may occasionally show minor imperfections such as scratches, you can rest assured because each product is put through rigorous quality checks to ensure that it meets Dealcliq's high standards. Additionally, even once the packaging has been opened, whether due to returns, COD order rejection, damaged packaging, or excess inventory, customers can purchase with confidence knowing that their product is new and backed by warranty and invoice.



Customer satisfaction is paramount for Dealcliq. Apart from huge discounts, customers also benefit from flexible payment options including EMI facility. Furthermore, hassle-free return policies ensure that every shopping experience with Dealcliq is nothing short of extraordinary. And with a dedicated team committed to resolving any questions or concerns, buyers can rest easy knowing that their needs will be well taken care of.



With an estimated return of 20% across all eCommerce purchases made in India citing all the mentioned reasons, the open box industry is a big and promising industry and Dealcliq is committed to becoming the biggest part of it, amounting to more than 20 billion USD.



Ultimately, Dealcliq stands as a symbol of efficiency and quality in the vast field of online electronics shopping. With its unmatched discounts, commitment to customer satisfaction and a wide range of products to choose from, Dealcliq is the ultimate destination for tech enthusiasts everywhere around the world. So why wait? Experience the joy of savings while pursuing your passion for technology with Dealcliq today.



MENAFN10042024005698012489ID1108080794