SmartCIC Global Services Launches a Mobile App for Network Engineers to Make Enterprise Site Visits Simple, Accountable and Transparent

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) The real-time Site Visit Reporting app provides a comprehensive solution for work orders, logistics, instructions, documentation, and signatures locally across the globe.



Cannes, France, 9th April 2024 – SmartCIC Global Services, a global managed service provider, has launched its Site Visit Reporting (SVR) application to provide real-time information flow from network engineers in field to global support centres. All 25,000 of SmartCIC’s certified network engineers have access to the mobile application with data from enterprise sites managed in a centralised platform. The mobile app enables SmartCIC to deliver information in real-time to its customers and digitalises what is typically an offline and manual reporting process.



The SVR app provides order confirmation, site addresses and hardware requirements to field technicians, with step-by-step instructions for proof of delivery, sharing site photos and templates. It provides a digital track record with GPS logs that confirm engineers are on site and meeting enterprise customer needs. The SVR app enables SmartCIC to check the status of deliverables and make instant changes while an engineer is on site, accelerating deployment times and avoiding costly delays.



“We’re continually finding ways to work smarter and add value for engineers in the field, our carrier partners, and their enterprise customers. We developed the SVR app to add another layer of visibility and control to our ‘Through the Line’ connectivity offering and disrupt legacy field services processes. If you can’t deliver critical data in real-time, you can’t move at the speed of today’s enterprises,” said Toby Forman, CEO and Co-Founder at SmartCIC Global Services. “The SVR app is license-free and designed to remove the friction and complexity from deploying, managing and maintaining local connectivity across the globe.”



SmartCIC’s ‘Through the Line’ connectivity solutions combine international wholesale services, local networking, access technologies, shipping and logistics, and onsite field services to deliver a unified end-to-end approach to connecting applications and services. Carrier and service provider partners can efficiently expand their capabilities with a model that has been purpose-built to enable them to monetise the opportunity in enterprise networking locally across the globe. By combining field services and access technologies, deployment times can be cut by two-thirds compared to legacy delivery models.



“Teams at our global support centres can review data and documents sent from the field in real-time and share it directly with customers. They can confirm to partners that orders have been actioned and provide immediate proof of delivery. This solves key customer pain points and gives carrier and service provider partners peace of mind and ensures that they can deliver for local enterprises across the globe. When you have this level of control and visibility, you can move faster with greater reliability and accountability, and this is what enterprises need,” said Forman. “This is just one of many digital innovations we’re working on as we optimise the enterprise networking ecosystem.”



SmartCIC has been serving Tier-1 carriers, Fortune 500, and FTSE 100 companies for more than 15 years. It works with some of the largest players in international telecoms and manages multi-market deployments across thousands of enterprise sites globally.



MENAFN10042024006037013163ID1108080793