Open the summer season with a Mercedes-Benz SL 63 AMG convertible from AVTODOM Pulkovo

Mercedes-Benz SL 63 AMG is available for purchase at the AVTODOM Pulkovo dealership. A luxury roadster awaits fans of automotive classics and technical excellence on the eve of the summer season.



The new Mercedes-Benz SL 63 AMG is a recognizable convertible with a strong sporty character. The legendary luxury roadster is available in a version with all-wheel drive and AMG suspension with active roll stabilization. Rear axle steering and the optional AMG ceramic composite brake system are included in the car. This is coupled with a 4-liter turbocharged AMG engine producing 585 hp. provides high quality driving.



The design of the two-door convertible with a folding roof and a massive, sporty front end will not leave any car enthusiast indifferent. The exterior reflects all the features of modern German cars - LED optics, diamonds on the radiator grille. Their shapes, combined with the original body relief pattern, create a unique image of an aggressive and ambitious sports car. The car remains bright and expressive even in the dark. External lighting with a projection of the manufacturer's logo and the MULTIBEAM LED lighting system contribute to this.



The car's interior amazes with its noble design with expensive and high-quality finishing materials - leather, carbon fiber, lacquered wood. A dashboard with crisp contrast stitching frames the wide multimedia screen and instrument panel. The shape of the steering wheel and seats are reminiscent of the sporty character of the car. Ambient Lighting has become an additional decoration of the interior. The most extravagant design is available in the versions that have undergone tuning modifications at the AMG studio.



AVTODOM Pulkovo is an official dealer of Mercedes-Benz in Russia. It provides a high level of service using original spare parts and supports full warranties. The formed reserve of original spare parts allows to service Mercedes-Benz vehicles in accordance with the manufacturer’s regulations in the AVTODOM Pulkovo. Special conditions apply to services.



“The Mercedes-Benz SL 63 AMG Roadster will give its owner a feeling of limitless space and freedom. It is enough to raise the roof, and the trip turns into a flight. Mercedes-Benz SL 63 AMG is not just a car with the highest level of comfort, speed and an unforgettable exterior. You can appreciate its beauty and perfection at the AVTODOM Pulkovo dealership”, - Evgeniy Afonin, Director of the AVTODOM St. Petersburg division, commented.







GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.





