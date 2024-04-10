Sales of Porsche Genuine Accessories increased by 18% at Porsche Center Taganka in the first quarter

(MENAFN- Abtodom) Porsche Center Taganka, which is part of the Avtodom Group of Companies, researched the consumer preferences of car owners of the famous premium brand. Customers chose accessories presented at the dealership as a gift to Porsche owners.



Polo shirts with branding, jackets, thermal mugs, tool kits and various gadgets for cars with Porsche branding were in greatest demand on the eve of Defender of the Fatherland Day. The growth in sales of branded accessories in terms of the number of goods sold was 15% at the end of February compared to the same period last year. Sales in monetary terms increased by 27%. Porsche hoodies, T-shirts, baseball caps, gloves and watches were in demand in March. 31% more accessories were sold in monetary terms and 18% in terms of the number of goods compared to the same period last year.



Sports accessories: bags, baseball caps, water bottles, towels, as well as Porsche wallets and key holders are in constant demand regardless of the season. The high quality of accessories and clothing and the opportunity to demonstrate love for a selected global brand attract buyers in addition to brand symbols.



The greatest ongoing interest among visitors to the dealership is in collectible Porsche models. They are most often purchased as a souvenir or to add to a collection. These models are also given as gifts to Porsche owners or children. Construction sets, school backpacks and soft toys are the most popular among the children's range of branded Porsche accessories. Pragmatic car owners purchase pumps, pressure gauges, tool kits and lights - everything that is necessary to have in a modern car. This category of Porsche owners prefers to have reliable tools of the highest quality.



Limited collections attract buyers who want to buy souvenirs produced in small quantities. For example, mugs in honor of the 75th anniversary of the Porsche brand and on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the legendary Porsche 911 are presented at the dealership.



“Porsche Center Taganka clients receive professional advice and quality service and the opportunity to buy various accessories and necessary goods from a famous world brand. We conducted a little research and studied customer preferences when purchasing accessories in order to increase the range and delight our visitors”, - Alexey Zabelkin, director of the Taganka division of AVTODOM Group, said.







GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.





