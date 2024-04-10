Air Data Systems Market To Surpass USD 30.52 Billion By 2031, Driven By Increasing Demand For Advanced Avionics Systems

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



Air Data Systems Market Overview:

The Air Data Systems Market surges forward, propelled by unwavering commitment to enhancing flight safety.

The Air Data Systems Market as per the SNS Insider report achieved the valuation of USD 3.65 Billion in 2023. It is projected to attain the market size of USD 30.52 Billion by 2031 exhibiting a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.4 % during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

Market Report Scope:

Air Data Systems Market consists of sensors, probes, electronic units, crucial for monitoring and enhancing aircraft performance. These systems plays a pivotal role in measuring critical parameters such as airspeed, altitude, and angle of attack. Their integration across various aircraft types, including commercial, military, and general aviation, highlights their versatility and importance in modern aviation operations. This analysis offers insights into evolving technologies and applications of air data systems.

Major Key Players Included are:

→ Honeywell International, Inc

→ United Technologies Corporation

→ Rockwell Collins, Inc

→ Curtiss-Wright Corp

→ AMETEK Inc

→ Astronautics Corporation of America

→ Shadin Avionics

→ Meggit Avionics

→ Thommen Aircraft Equipment

→ Aeroprobe Corp., and Other Players

Market Analysis

The air data systems market is projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for the advanced avionics systems, rising air passenger traffic, and a growing emphasis on flight safety. Technological advancements, such as integration of air data systems with next generation aircraft, are further propelling market expansion. Additionally, the rise of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and the implementation of stringent regulations regarding aircraft safety are contributing to market growth.

Segment Analysis

Based on the components the market is segmented into the sensors, probes, electronic units. The electronic units will be the fastest growing segment. The electronic units have been made compulsory in the flights, due to which it has witnessed substantial rise in the demand. Based on the aircraft type, the Narrow Body aircraft is holding the dominating position. Based on the end user, commercial segment to hold the largest market share. The commercial aviation industry has seen strong growth over the years, due to rising air travels, rise in disposable incomes, and also the increasing international tourism.

Key Market Segmentation

By Components



Sensors

Electronic Unit Probes

By Aircraft Type



Fighter Aircraft

General Aviation

Military Transport Aircraft

Narrow Body Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Regional Transport Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Very Large Aircraft Wide-Body Aircraft

By End-User



Commercial Military

Impact of Russia Ukraine War

The ongoing Russia Ukraine conflict has introduced uncertainties in the global aerospace industry, impacting the supply chains and geopolitical dynamics. The air data systems market is experiencing disruptions in the supply of the critical components, leading to delays in the manufacturing and delivery schedules. Moreover, fluctuations in the raw material prices and currency exchange rates are influencing market dynamics.

Impact of Economic Slowdown

The effects of the economic slowdown, exacerbated by the Covid 19 pandemics, continue to reverberate across the air data systems market. This challenging scenario has witnessed a downturn in the air travel demand and constrained fleet expansions, directly impacting the market growth. Particularly in the commercial aviation segment, the adoption rate of air data systems has been tempered by reduced capital expenditure. Market players are urged to recalibrate strategies focusing on innovation, cost-efficiency, and market diversification to navigate through the challenges.

Regional Analysis

During the projected period, North America is anticipated to dominate the Air Data Systems market. North America's biggest market for Air Data Systems is the US. The substantial demand for Air Data Systems in North America has been largely attributed to a strong focus on Air Data Systems, probative non-supervisory fabrics, technological invention, diversified geographies, and cross-sector cooperation.

The Asia Pacific region held the highest market share. Regional dominance is attributed to a favorable regulatory environment, especially for industrialized countries. However, many governments are looking for new rules on the use of commercial unmanned aircraft. The regional commercial drone industry's growth is even more stimulated by the growing use of commercial drones among start-up businesses.

Key Takeaways



The air data systems market is poised for significant growth, driven by technological advancements and increasing emphasis on flight safety.

Sensors and probes segment is anticipated to witness substancial demand attributed to their critical role in aircraft performance monitoring. Regional expansion strategies, particularly in emerging economies, will present growth opportunities.

Recent Developments



Nokia has launched new, improved core network software solutions in 2023 to meet the field and broad area Network (FAN/WAN) requirements of air traffic management systems and power supply companies. This is further evidence of Nokia's intensifying efforts to maintain its leadership in the field of private wireless networks and expand the range of options available for larger, mission critical organizations and governments. IGI International , the world's largest Internet of Things connectivity device and service provider, introduced Digi SAFE 2022, an all-in-one solution for air data systems and transport agencies to interconnect with each other.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST AnalysisAir Data Systems Market Segmentation, by ComponentsAir Data Systems Market Segmentation, by Aircraft TypeAir Data Systems Market Segmentation, by End-UserRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeConclusion

