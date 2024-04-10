Aircraft DC-DC Converter Market Set To Soar Beyond USD 1.89 Billion By 2031, Fueled By Advancements In Electrification Technologies In Aviation

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



Aircraft DC-DC Converter Market Overview:

The Aircraft DC-DC Converter Market is poised for exponential growth, driven by the increasing adoption of More Electric Aircraft (MEAs) and Drone Taxis, alongside the expanding demand for commercial aircraft. Additionally, advancements in interior systems of Business Jets and helicopters further propel market expansion

According to the latest SNS Insider report, the Aircraft DC-DC Converter Market Size was valued at USD 0.85 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach USD 1.89 billion by 2031, with a robust CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Market Report Scope

The aerospace sector is experiencing a transformative phase, with a heightened focus on enhancing passenger experience and aircraft performance. Business jet manufacturers are investing in avionics, cabin interiors, and systems upgrades to cater to evolving consumer preferences. This surge in demand for modernized aircraft designs has bolstered the market for electrical components, including DC-DC converters, particularly in emerging economies like India, China, and Nigeria. Furthermore, regulatory challenges in the drone industry, such as stringent certifications imposed by agencies like the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), have driven uncertainties in demand for DC-DC converters. However, the dominance of non-isolated DC-DC converters remains pronounced, driven by their compact size, cost-effectiveness, and suitability for diverse aerospace applications, including UAVs and cockpit lighting systems. The aerospace and defense industry's reliance on military-grade DC-DC converters underscores the criticality of performance and reliability standards in ensuring uninterrupted operations.

Major Key Players Included are:



TDK Lambda Corporation

Advanced Energy Industries Inc

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Infineon Technologies AG Vicor Corporation and Other Players

Market Analysis

The Aircraft DC-DC Converter Market is fueled by the rapid evolution of More Electric Aircraft (MEAs) and the emergence of Drone Taxis, which are reshaping the aviation landscape. Additionally, the surging demand for commercial aircraft, coupled with advancements in interior systems of Business Jets and helicopters, is driving market expansion. Moreover, the continuous pursuit of enhancing passenger experience by business jet manufacturers through avionics and cabin interior upgrades further fuels the market. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on electrification in aviation, spurred by environmental concerns and technological advancements, acts as a catalyst for the adoption of DC-DC converters. Lastly, the increasing integration of advanced electrical systems in modern aircraft designs amplifies the demand for efficient and reliable DC-DC converters, consolidating their position as indispensable components in the aerospace industry.

Segment Analysis

By Type, the Non-Isolated segment dominated the market in 2022, owing to its versatility, compact size, and cost-effectiveness, making it the preferred choice for various aerospace applications. By Aircraft Type, the UAV sector is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing utilization of drones for surveillance, reconnaissance, and commercial purposes. By Output number, the Multiple output number aircraft DC-DC converter segment is poised for significant growth, catering to diverse power requirements within aircraft systems. By Application, the Flight control system application is projected to require the highest number of aircraft DC-DC converters, ensuring critical functions for aircraft stability and maneuverability.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has disrupted the global aerospace industry, leading to supply chain disruptions, raw material shortages, and increased production costs. Geopolitical uncertainties have also impacted market sentiments and investor confidence, necessitating strategic adaptations to mitigate risks and sustain market growth.

Impact of Economic Slowdown

The economic slowdown has dampened consumer spending and business investments, reducing demand for air travel and aircraft procurement. Moreover, supply chain disruptions and labor shortages have hampered production schedules, delaying aircraft deliveries and affecting market expansion initiatives.

Key Regional Developments

North America dominated the market in 2022 due to technological advancements, particularly in avionics, propulsion systems, and materials, contributing to the region's competitive edge. North America's robust research and development infrastructure fosters innovation and drives continuous improvement in aircraft systems and components. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing air passenger traffic, rising disposable incomes, and government initiatives to modernize aviation infrastructure and promote indigenous aircraft manufacturing capabilities.

Key Takeaways for Aircraft DC-DC Converter Market



Technological advancements and electrification initiatives are driving market growth.

Non-isolated DC-DC converters are witnessing high demand due to their compact size and cost-effectiveness.

Rising investments in UAVs and commercial aviation are fueling market expansion. Geopolitical tensions and economic slowdown challenge market players, necessitating strategic adaptations and risk mitigation measures.

Recent Developments



In April 2021, Texas Instruments unveiled LM25149 synchronous DC/DC buck controllers, enabling compact power-supply solutions with reduced electromagnetic interference (EMI), catering to diverse applications, including drones.

In March 2021, Crane Aerospace developed a new 4 kW high-voltage, wide-input regulated DC-DC power converter, adaptable for aviation, eVTOL, and military ground vehicles. Cincon introduced the latest DC/DC CHASSIS MOUNT CFB750-300S-CMFD Series in March 2021, offering high-power output and MIL-STD-217F compliance, suitable for defense applications.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST AnalysisAircraft DC-DC Converter, By Output NumberAircraft DC-DC Converter, By TypeAircraft DC-DC Converter, By ApplicationAircraft DC-DC Converter, By Aircraft TypeRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeConclusion

