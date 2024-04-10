Antiepileptic Drugs Market To Reach $26.30 Billion By 2031, Faces Regulatory, Safety, And Macroeconomic Risks

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Antiepileptic Drugs Market size was valued at USD 18.21 Bn by 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 26.30 Bn by 2031. The calculated CAGR is 4.70% for the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Market Scope:

Antiepileptic Drugs Market will be majorly growing because of the rising prevalence of neurological disorders. The rising ageing population which is further encouraged by the rising investments by the government and the market expansion strategy implemented by the key players operating in this market will be the key factors which will be positively impacting the market. The healthcare industry is currently experiencing a great transition in the overall drug development which will be further impacting the overall growth of the market.

Market Analysis:

The current analysis done by the SNS Insider dictates the risks associated with the regulatory landscape and safety concerns. The cases of the patents expiring are rising which is further impacting the overall growth rate. Also, the current issues with the geopolitical and the macro economies conditions will be making market entry difficult for the new entrants in recent times. Key players operating in this market are quite focused on the political trend to improve their overall opportunity landscape because as a matter of fact, recent political trends will be changing the overall course for the key players.

Market Segment Analysis:

By Drug Generation



First Generation

Second Generation Third Generation

By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies Drug Store

The Antiepileptic Drugs Market segmentation is divided into two segments which include drug generation and distribution channels. The first generation will be the sub-segment which will hold the highest share in the drug generation segment and the third generation will be holding the highest CAGR growth rate during the forecasted period. In the distribution channel segment, the hospitals and pharmacies will be the sub-segment which will be holding the highest share and the online pharmacies and drug stores will be growing at the highest CAGR. The companies are analysing the recent trends which are associated with these sub-segments.

Major Key Players Covered in Antiepileptic Drugs Market Report:



Merck KGaA.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Novartis AG

Abbott

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Pfizer Inc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sanofi GW Pharmaceuticals Plc

Regional Analysis:

North America will be the region which will have the highest share during the forecasted period. The share estimated by SNS Insider for the nations in the N.A. region sounds somewhat like the U.S. will be holding the share of 80% and Canada will be holding the share of 20%. The fun fact here will be, regardless of geopolitical uncertainty the market will be experiencing a high demand from the developed nations and the emerging nations. For instance, despite the macro-economic pressures in China, it will be holding the maximum share in APAC region. The share calculated by SNS Insider for China is mostly 64%.

Impact of Recession:

The economic slowdown is making the market intense as the past lessons of economic turmoil will be causing the market growth to get slowdown. The key players will also be experiencing a slow growth in the overall spending of the patients, as most of the patients will be looking for substitutes with basically low prices. As per the analysis done by SNS Insider, in the external evaluation metrics, the economic slowdown was holding the highest weightage in the threats category. Hence, the key players should be working on the solutions and should align themselves in order to face less pressure.

Key takeaways:



The rising prevalence of geopolitical disorder in developed and emerging nations will impact the overall growth of the Antiepileptic Drugs Market.

APAC will be the region which will have the highest CAGR growth rate as the market growth seems intense in the developed and emerging nations i.e., China, and India. Online pharmacies will be the sub-segment which will be gaining more attention from the key players during the forecasted period.

Recent Developments:

Upward vertical integration is the strategy which is commonly focused by the key players operating in this market, as the companies have noticed the transition in the healthcare industry which is mostly shifting from regular pharmacies to online pharmacies. The key players are also getting support from the government in terms of approving the licenses for the overall ease and improvement in the treatments. The development of the drugs by the players to improve the overall improvement of the people who fall into the age category of 12-18.

