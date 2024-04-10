Blister Packaging Market To Surpass USD 53.07 Billion By 2031 Owing To Rising Demand For Tamper-Evident Packaging Solutions

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Blister Packaging Market as per the SNS Insider report, recorded a size of USD 31.35 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to achieve a valuation of USD 53.07 billion by 2031, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

Market Report Scope

The plastic, aluminum, paper, and paperboard segments of the global blister packaging equipment market are studied for demand and supply. The plastic segment is anticipated to take the largest share, mainly driven by the use of PVC in blister packaging. Blister packaging offers tamper-evident features and high visibility, making it ideal for various industries, including healthcare, food, industrial goods, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices. The market growth is further fueled by improvements in packaging design, such as child-resistant packaging configurations, focus on recyclable materials, and smart blister packaging solutions providing product information and usage monitoring.

Key Players:



WestRock Company

Constantia Flexibles

Blisterpack Inc

Honeywell International Inc

Amcor plc

Abhinav Enterprises

SteriPack Group

Sonoco Products Company

ACG WINPAK LTD

Market Analysis

The consumer goods industry, including pharmaceuticals, organic food and beverage, and cosmetics, is experiencing significant growth, leading to an increased demand for blister packaging. Blister packaging offers excellent protection and safety for products, making it a popular choice among manufacturers. The expansion of emerging markets and industries such as e-commerce, electronics, cosmetics, and food are providing new opportunities for blister packaging producers to meet the growing demand. Additionally, the rise in demand for pharmaceutical packaging is another key growth driver for the market. With the increasing focus on product safety and convenience, the blister packaging market is expected to continue expanding rapidly in the coming years, catering to a wide range of industries and consumer needs.

Segment Analysis

Plastic films dominate the market segment due to their robust and durable qualities. Carded packages are the most preferred product type and is dominating, holding the market share of 56 %, and cold forming technology is widely used. The healthcare sector leads in end-use applications due to the need for tamper-evident packaging and visibility.

By Raw Material



Plastic Films

Aluminium

Paper & Paperboard Others

By Product Type



Carded Clamshell

By Technology



Cold Forming Thermoforming Technology

By End Use



Healthcare

Food

Industrial Goods

Consumer Goods

Pharmaceuticals Medical Devices

Impact of Russia Ukraine War

The ongoing conflict has disrupted exports of plastics to Russia and Ukraine, leading to a decline in trade and market expansion opportunities. Trade restrictions, embargoes, and tariffs between the two nations have hindered blister packaging imports and exports, contributing to future uncertainties for the market.

Impact of Ongoing Recession

The recession has caused market participants to suffer losses as revenues have declined and profit margins have narrowed. Businesses have reduced production and investments, resulting in decreased demand for blister packaging. This cutback has had a negative impact on the blister packaging industry, with companies experiencing a decrease in sales and profitability as a result of the economic downturn.

Key Regional Development

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share of blister packaging, accounting for 58% in 2023, with China being the dominant producer of more than 40 million tons in 2022. The availability of raw materials like aluminum and PVC, along with contract manufacturing, drives the market growth in countries like India and China. North America is also seeing growth in blister packaging, particularly in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. The highest CAGR is expected in Asia-Pacific due to urbanization, industrialization, and increased use of practical packaging options, presenting lucrative market growth opportunities.

Key Takeaways for Blister Packaging Market Study



The healthcare and pharmaceutical industries are major drivers of growth in the blister packaging market, as they require secure packaging for medications and medical devices.

Technological advancements in blister packaging materials and design are leading to the development of more sustainable and eco-friendly packaging options. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be a key market for blister packaging, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and changing consumer preferences.

Recent Developments



In January 2021, Sonoco Products Company partnered with Integrated Systems, Inc. to enhance automation and global manufacturing operations. Tekni Healthcare and AlpePlexk Polyester launched the world's first pharmaceutical-grade blister film made from 30% post-consumer recycled content in January 2024, catering to sustainability legislations.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company 's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.