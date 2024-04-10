Building Information Modeling Market To Surpass USD 17.32 Billion With Highest CAGR Of 12.3% By 2030

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Building Information Modeling Market Size was valued at USD 6.85 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 17.32 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period 2023-2030, As per the SNS Insider Report.

Market Analysis & Report Scope:

Building Information Modeling (BIM) technology revolutionizes the planning, design, construction, and management of buildings and infrastructure. It entails creating digital representations of facility characteristics, integrating with cost estimation tools for real-time analysis, aiding in construction scheduling, and sequencing plans, thus optimizing workflows for more efficient operations.

BIM enhances safety in construction projects through virtual design and simulation, clash detection, site safety planning, and maintenance facilitation. This tool mitigates safety hazards, ensuring construction activities proceed safely and efficiently, presenting significant opportunities in the market.

Top Companies Featured in Building Information Modeling Market Report:



Autodesk

Aveva Group

Bentley Systems

Hexagon

Nemetschek

Trimble

Asite Solutions

Beck Technology

Dassault Systems Pentagon Solution

Segmentation Analysis

By Component

Software solutions dominate the BIM market due to their interoperability, visualization, and cost-effectiveness.

By Project Lifecycle

BIM is extensively used in preconstruction, construction, and operation phases, consolidating all project aspects into a single package, thereby preventing cost overruns.

By Application

Building applications lead the BIM market, driven by the increasing number of construction projects, especially in commercial and retail sectors, emphasizing BIM's role in design and modeling.

Building Information Modeling Industry Segmentation as Follows:

BY HARDWARE



Sensor

Memory Device

Processor

Connectivity IC Logic Device

BY END-USE APPLICATION



Consumer Industrial

Factors Driving Growth of Building Information Modeling Market



BIM enables stakeholders to collaborate seamlessly throughout the project lifecycle, from design to construction and facility management. By providing a centralized platform for data sharing and communication, BIM streamlines workflows, minimizes errors, and reduces project delays. This efficiency enhancement translates to cost savings and improved project outcomes, driving the demand for BIM solutions.

The increasing stringency of building regulations and environmental standards necessitates the adoption of technologies like BIM to ensure compliance. BIM facilitates accurate documentation, performance analysis, and sustainability assessments, enabling construction firms to meet regulatory requirements efficiently. As regulations evolve, the demand for BIM solutions that support compliance is expected to rise, further fueling market growth. Sustainable building practices are gaining prominence globally, driven by environmental concerns and the pursuit of energy efficiency. BIM plays a crucial role in sustainable construction by facilitating energy modeling, lifecycle analysis, and material optimization. With BIM, architects and engineers can simulate various design scenarios to identify the most sustainable solutions early in the planning process. As the construction industry prioritizes sustainability, the demand for BIM solutions that support green building initiatives is expected to increase significantly.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has reverberated throughout the global economy, profoundly impacting both the construction industry and the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market. Supply chain disruptions stemming from the conflict have triggered shortages of crucial raw materials, equipment, and skilled labor in construction sectors worldwide, resulting in project delays, cost escalations, and heightened uncertainty. Volatility in commodity prices, particularly for essential construction materials like steel, aluminum, and energy resources, has further exacerbated construction project disruptions, prompting caution among firms regarding new investments and adoption of innovative technologies like BIM. Geopolitical instability and economic sanctions have disrupted global trade and investment flows, posing challenges for construction firms in accessing financing and international partnerships necessary for effective BIM implementation.

Impact of Economic Slowdown

Economic slowdowns exert profound impacts on the construction industry and the adoption of Building Information Modeling (BIM) solutions. Such downturns typically witness a decline in construction activities owing to diminished investments in infrastructure, commercial ventures, and residential projects. Consequently, construction firms often resort to cost-cutting measures and postpone capital expenditures, including investments in BIM technology. With decreased construction spending by governments, businesses, and consumers, project cancellations or downsizing become prevalent, thereby affecting the demand for BIM solutions. Financing for construction projects becomes more challenging to secure, hindering BIM adoption that necessitates upfront investments. Additionally, heightened competition among construction firms during economic downturns leads to squeezed profit margins and intensified cost pressures, discouraging investments in BIM technology perceived as non-essential expenses. Nonetheless, economic slowdowns also present opportunities for BIM adoption as firms seek to enhance operational efficiency and differentiate themselves in a competitive landscape. BIM solutions offer avenues for optimizing workflows, reducing errors, and fostering collaboration, thus serving as valuable assets amid challenging economic conditions.

Key Regional Development

North America emerges as a pivotal market for BIM, driven by early technology adoption, efficient government support, and widespread professional acceptance. The region's strong economic position fosters BIM implementation, positioning it as a global market leader.

Key Takeaways



BIM's adoption fosters sustainable and efficient construction practices.

Software solutions dominate the BIM market, enhancing interoperability and visualization. North America leads in BIM adoption, supported by advanced technology and government initiatives.

Recent Developments

In April 2023: Bentley Systems partnered with Engineers Without Borders International (EWB-I), facilitating global collaboration for sustainable construction practices. Asite's acquisition of 3D Repo in the same month strengthens its digital engineering portfolio, providing advanced BIM collaboration tools to customers.

