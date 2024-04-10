Carrageenan Market Set To Exceed USD 1349.97 Million By 2030, Driven By Versatile Applications

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) -< />

The growth of the carrageenan market is driven by its increasing penetration in dairy and processed meat products, where its unique mouthfeel characteristics replicate the sensation of fat, enhancing consumer appeal. Additionally, rising consumer demand for natural food additives and stabilizers further boosts market growth, as carrageenan offers a plant-derived alternative to traditional animal-derived ingredients like gelatin.

According to the latest report by SNS Insider, The Carrageenan Market size was valued at USD 873 million in 2022. It is projected to escalate to USD 1349.97 million by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Get a Free Sample Report of Carrageenan Market @

Market Report Scope:

The carrageenan market exhibits a broad scope across various industries, primarily driven by its multifunctional properties and diverse applications. With its ability to bind with water and enhance food ingredient properties, carrageenan has extensive usage in the food industry as a viscosity control agent, thickener, stabilizer, and suspending agent. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical and personal care sectors leverage carrageenan's water-binding capacity in products such as tablets, moisturizers, and creams. The market is characterized by a growing preference for plant-derived ingredients over animal-derived counterparts, fostering increased demand for carrageenan as a natural additive and stabilizer. Technologies like semi-refined processing are widely adopted by small and medium-scale players due to their cost-effectiveness. The growing preference for natural food additives, gelling agents, and emulsifiers is expected to drive market growth further. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical and personal care industries utilize carrageenan as an inactive excipient and thickening agent, respectively, further expanding its application scope. However, the market faces challenges from substitute products like xanthan gum and guar gum.

Overall, the carrageenan market presents opportunities for innovation and expansion across diverse sectors, driven by evolving consumer preferences and regulatory trends toward natural and sustainable ingredients.

Market Analysis:

The Carrageenan market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for natural food additives, growing applications in non-food industries like pharmaceuticals and personal care, and the rising trend of convenience foods. Additionally, carrageenan's binding properties and diverse application spectrum contribute to its widespread adoption, further fueling market growth.

Major Key Players Included are:

By Processing Technology



Alcohol Precipitation

Gel Press Semi-refined

By Function



Thickening Agents

Gelling Agents

Stabilizers Others

By Product Type



Kappa

Iota Lambda

By Application



Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics Others

Check Discount on Carrageenan Market @

Segment Analysis:

By Processing Technology: The semi-refined technology segment dominates the market due to its cost-effectiveness and ease of adoption by small and medium-scale players.

By Function: The thickening agent segment holds the largest revenue share, driven by the widespread usage of carrageenan in enhancing the texture and consistency of various food and personal care products.

By Product Type: The kappa segment accounts for the largest revenue share, owing to its superior gelling properties and extensive application in dairy and processed meat products.

By Application: The food and beverage segment dominates the market, propelled by the increasing demand for carrageenan as a natural additive and stabilizer in various food products.

Impact of Economic Downturn:

The economic downturn has led to increased consumer preference for affordable food and personal care products, driving demand for carrageenan as a cost-effective and natural ingredient. However, economic uncertainties may pose challenges to market expansion, necessitating strategic adaptation by industry players.

Make Enquiry About Carrageenan Market Report@

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War:

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted the supply chain of carrageenan, as Ukraine is a major producer of seaweed, the primary source of carrageenan. This disruption has led to a decrease in seaweed production, which resulted shortage of carrageenan in the market. Consequently, prices have surged, affecting production costs for manufacturers and transportation logistics globally.

Regional Development:

In 2022, Europe dominated the carrageenan market with a revenue share of 34.4%, driven by factors such as increasing demand for natural food additives and the presence of key market players.

North America also accounted for a significant revenue share, attributed to factors like rising consumer awareness regarding food safety and the growing trend of convenience foods.

Key Takeaways for Carrageenan Market:



Increasing demand for natural food additives and stabilizers drives market growth.

Diverse applications in food, pharmaceuticals, and personal care sectors contribute to market expansion.

The semi-refined processing technology and kappa product type dominate respective segments, emphasizing superior gelling properties. Europe and North America emerge as key regional markets, driven by consumer preferences and the presence of major market players.

Recent Developments:



In November 2022, J.M. Huber Corporation acquired Biolchim Group, a major player in the carrageenan market, expanding its portfolio of specialized plant nutrition and biostimulants.

Birmingham Biotech Ltd developed NoriZite Nasal Spray with carrageenan in October 2022, offering anti-viral protection against respiratory viruses.

Kerry Group's acquisition of Biosearch Life in July 2021 strengthens its presence in the food ingredient sector, enhancing its ProActive health platform. CP Kelco and Biesterfeld's partnership expansion in August 2020 facilitates the distribution of carrageenan products in European markets, further advancing market reach and accessibility.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST AnalysisCarrageenan Market Segmentation, By Processing TechnologyCarrageenan Market Segmentation, By FunctionCarrageenan Market Segmentation, By Product TypeCarrageenan Market Segmentation, By ApplicationRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeUse Case and Best PracticesConclusion

Buy the Latest Version of Carrageenan Market Report 2023-2030 @

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.