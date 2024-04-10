Cybersecurity Market To Reach USD 395 Bn By 2031 Owing To The Increasing Number Of Cyber-Attacks And The Growing Adoption Of Advanced Technologies

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) -< />

Cybersecurity Market Report Scope and Overview

A growing number of cyber-attacks owing to the proliferation of e-commerce platforms, emergence of smart devices, and deployment of cloud are some key factors propelling Cybersecurity Market growth. As such, end-user organizations are anticipated to integrate advanced cyber security solutions to mitigate cyber-attack risk, supporting the cyber security market growth.

With the cyber environment emerging as a highly integrated system, the need for an adaptive, multi-layered, and self-learning security system has become imperative. In addition, factors such as the emergence of mobile-networked devices, prevalence of electronic communications, growth of social media, and an increasing reliance on Big Data have created a need for defense cybersecurity systems to be updated with the changing cyber threat scenario.

Key Players:

Major vendors in the global cybersecurity market include IBM, Cisco, Check Point, FireEye, Trend Micro, Norton LifeLock, Rapid7, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Oracle, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, Accenture, McAfee.

Market Analysis

The widespread adoption of cloud computing, known for its robust and flexible infrastructure, is creating significant opportunities in the cybersecurity market. Organizations are increasingly moving towards cloud solutions for easier data storage and access to powerful computing resources via the Internet. The shift enables effective management of applications and complex analytics. Additionally, the integration of the cloud with technologies like software-defined perimeters is enhancing platform security.

The growing focus on cloud security is further driven by specific government guidelines and regulations, contributing to the expansion of the global cybersecurity market. To address these vulnerabilities, there is an increasing demand for cloud-based cybersecurity solutions among SMEs. These solutions, which often include SSO and MFA, provide enhanced protection without the need for extensive on-premises security infrastructure, and they operate under the assumption that networks are inherently hostile.

Growth Factors Propelling the Cybersecurity Market



Increasing regulatory requirements imposed by governments and industry standards bodies compel organizations to invest in cybersecurity solutions to ensure compliance. Regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA require stringent measures to protect sensitive data, driving the demand for cybersecurity products and services. Cybercriminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). Advanced persistent threats (APTs), ransomware attacks, and zero-day vulnerabilities pose significant challenges to organizations worldwide. To combat these threats, organizations are investing in advanced threat intelligence, security analytics, and threat hunting capabilities.

Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:

By Offering



Solution Services

By Organization Size



Large Enterprises SMEs

By Solution Type



IAM

Antivirus/Antimalware

Log Management & SIEM

Firewall

Encryption & Tokenization

Compliance & Policy Management

Patch Management Others

By Deployment Mode



On-premises

Cloud Hybrid

By Security Type



Network Security

Endpoint & IoT Security

Cloud Security Application Security

By Verticals



Government

BFSI

Healthcare & Lifesciences

Aerospace & Defense

Retail & eCommerce

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

IT & Telecommunication

Transportation & Logistics

Media & Entertainment Others

-p loading="lazy" decoding="async" class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-99959" src="https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Cybersecurity-Market-1024x536.jpg" alt="Cybersecurity Market Report" width="640" height="335" srcset="https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Cybersecurity-Market-1024x536.jpg 1024w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Cybersecurity-Market-300x157.jpg 300w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Cybersecurity-Market-768x402.jpg 768w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Cybersecurity-Market.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px" />

Impact of Russia Ukraine War

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has amplified cybersecurity concerns globally. With the increasing risk of cyber warfare and state-sponsored cyber-attacks, governments and organizations are prioritizing cybersecurity measures to safeguard critical infrastructure and sensitive information. The war has led to heightened cyber threats, including ransomware attacks, phishing campaigns, and supply chain vulnerabilities. Organizations are investing in advanced cybersecurity solutions to bolster their defenses against evolving cyber threats emanating from geopolitical tensions.

Impact of Economic Slowdown

The economic slowdown resulting from various factors such as geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and inflationary pressures has impacted the cybersecurity market. Organizations, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), are reevaluating their spending priorities, leading to a cautious approach towards cybersecurity investments. However, the heightened awareness of cyber threats and the need for robust security measures continue to drive demand for cybersecurity solutions, albeit at a slower pace. For example, SMEs may delay upgrading their cybersecurity infrastructure, leading to increased vulnerabilities and potential data breaches.

Key Regional Development

Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at the quickest rate, with a CAGR of more than 15%. The high adoption of cloud technologies, the proliferation of IoT devices, and the growing number of data centre constructions are all contributing to the region's growth. Furthermore, because the region's huge working population has a big number of endpoint devices and creates a large volume of data, numerous firms are installing cyber security solutions. Furthermore, rising government and defence expenditure in nations such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and others to protect themselves from cyber warfare is likely to propel market expansion.

North America had the largest market share, followed by Europe. The North American market has grown in recent years thanks to the early availability and acceptance of new technology. Furthermore, the large number of capital and IT markets throughout the world, as well as their diverse enterprises, necessitate efficient endpoint device administration and protection across unfamiliar networks. As a result of these reasons, major corporations and small businesses throughout the area are increasing their expenditure on cyber security solutions, which is likely to drive market growth.

Key Takeaways



Escalating cyber threats and the evolving digital landscape are driving unprecedented growth in the cybersecurity market.

Cloud adoption and the proliferation of IoT devices are creating significant opportunities for cybersecurity solution providers.

Large enterprises are prioritizing cybersecurity investments to protect against sophisticated cyberattacks and safeguard sensitive data. Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as a key growth region in the cybersecurity market, driven by increasing government and defense expenditure and rapid technological advancements.

Recent Developments

In December 2023: IBM Consulting and Palo Alto Networks expanded their strategic partnership to enhance enterprise security, focusing on AI-driven security operations and cloud transformation. The collaboration aims to strengthen end-to-end security postures for clients, addressing the accelerating threats in cybersecurity.

In November 2023: IBM introduced a new product called QRadar SIEM, which is a cloud-native SIEM system designed for hybrid cloud environments. It integrates advanced AI capabilities for efficient threat detection and response, targeting the reduction of noise and improvement of alert quality. The platform offers streamlined operations for security.

