Diabetes Devices Market Expected To Reach USD 53.06 Billion By 2030

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes and Technological Advancements Drive Significant Growth in Diabetes Devices Market

According to SNS Insider, the Diabetes Devices Market size was valued at USD 29.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach USD 53.06 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Diabetes Devices Market is experiencing a change in its current landscape as the rising prevalence of diabetes patients all around the world and the opportunities which are associated with them will be the factors which are bringing positive notes to the entire growth of the market. Key players operating in this market are constantly tracking the leading indicators which include the per capita spending, the rising number of patients, and how the patients are reacting to the solutions which are currently available in the market.

Market Analysis:

The market opportunities lie within the rising number of innovations related to the Diabetes Devices Market and the overall attractiveness of the emerging marketplace. The overall adoption and the benefits which are been associated with the devices which are innovated and offered by the key players, are said to be the factors which will be driving the maximum growth for the companies regardless of the external adversities. Also, the market will be facing severe problems related to the prices of the devices. Also, the regulatory issues are creating barriers for the key players when it comes to getting approvals for the innovations.

Major Key Players Covered in Diabetes Devices Market Report:



Medtronic plc

Abbott Laboratories

Hoffmann-La-Ltd.

Bayer AG

Lifescan Inc.

B Braun Melsungen AG

Dexcom Inc.

Insulet Corporation

Ypsomed Holdings

Companion Medical

Sanofi

Valeritas Holding Inc Novo Nordisk

Key Segments Covered in Report:

By Type



Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices



Self-monitoring Devices





Blood Glucose Meters





Testing Strips



Lancets



Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices





Sensors





Transmitters



Receive



Insulin Delivery Devices





Insulin Pumps





Insulin Pens





Insulin Syringes Insulin Jet Injectors

By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Diabetes Clinics/Centers

Online Pharmacies Others

By End-use



Hospitals

Homecare Diagnostic Centers

Segment Analysis:

Diabetes Devices Market segmentation is analysed by dividing the segments by type, distribution channel, and by end-use. When we focus on the distribution channel, the online pharmacies will be gaining the maximum share during the forecasted period. In by type segment blood glucose monitoring devices will be the sub-segment which will have the highest share as the rising awareness and the benefits which are yielded from it will enhance the overall growth of the Diabetes Devices Market.

Regional Analysis:

The N.A. will be the region which will have the highest share, as the data extracted by SNS Insider explains U.S. will be the region which will hold a share of 80% in NA region. The factors which are driving the growth will be mostly related to the rising prevalence of diabetes among all types of ageing population. The rising ageing population trend in the U.S. is said to be the factor which will make the Diabetes Devices Market look attractive in terms of overall revenue generation. APAC will also be sharing a significant share as the key players operating in this market seem to be claiming the opportunities which the emerging economies of this market bring to life.

How does current macro-economic conditions will impact the overall growth of the Diabetes Devices Market?

When we look at the current scenario, the lessons from past economic turmoil will be always running through our minds. The economic slowdown thus will impact the decision making of the patients. SNS Insider analysts has observed a change in the buying patterns of the patients amidst of the economic slowdown. The insights analysed will pay an imperative role in deriving the steps for the incumbents and the new entrants operating in this market.

Key Takeaways:



The rising number of diabetes patients all around the world and the estimated future values will add great market potential in terms of values and volumes.

The rising awareness of the products offered by the companies is gaining high awareness rates among patients suffering from diabetes in emerging economies. The rising threats related to data security can prove to be a factor which can obstruct the growth of the Diabetes Devices Market.

Recent Developments:



The rising partnerships among the key players improve the overall global reach and tap into the opportunities which are aligned with the wearable devices trend. For instance, Abbott CamDiab and Ypsomed have announced a partnership to develop a product which monitors glucose levels.

