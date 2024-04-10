Flexitank Packaging Market To Surpass USD 5233.45 Million By 2031 Owing To Growing Global Trade Activities

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)
-< />
The Flexitank Packaging Marke recorded a size of USD 1233.48 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5233.45 Million by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.
Market Report Scope
The market scope of the Flexitank Packaging Market includes the increasing demand for bulk liquid transportation solutions, rising global trade volumes, and the cost-effectiveness of flexitanks compared to traditional packaging solutions. The market caters to various industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and industrial products. Flexitanks offer benefits such as low transportation costs, reduced contamination risks, and eco-friendliness, driving their adoption in the market.
Get a Sample Report
Key Players:
Environmental Packaging Technologies Inc SIA FLEXITANKS Mak & Williams Flexitank Supply Ltd Braid Logistics UK Ltd Yunjet Plastics Packaging K Tank Supply Ltd Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics Ltd Büscherhoff Packaging Solutions GmbH TRUST Flexitanks Full-Pak
Market Analysis
The Flexitank Packaging Market is experiencing growth driven by increasing trade volumes, particularly in sectors such as food and beverage, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. The food and beverage industry, in particular, is a key driver for the market, with a high demand for flexitank services for transporting liquids. Additionally, opportunities for expansion exist in emerging markets where the need for liquid bulk transportation solutions is increasing due to urbanization and industrialization. Overall, the market is expected to continue to grow as industries rely on flexitank packaging for efficient and cost-effective liquid transportation solutions.
Segment Analysis
The single-trip product segment led the market in 2023, accounting for over 90% of the revenue share. This dominance is attributed to the low cost and wide availability of single-trip products, as well as the low risk of product contamination associated with single-trip flexitanks. Among the loading types, top loading and bottom loading are popular choices for different applications. In 2023, the application of food liquid grades accounted for a revenue share of 30 % and was driven by high demand from end use applications like fruit juice, concentrate, cooking oil, bakery products and other foods.
By Product Type
By Loading Type
Top Loading Bottom Loading
By Application
Food Grade Liquids Pharmaceutical Liquids Industrial Products Wine & Spirits Others
Impact of Russia Ukraine War
The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has had a direct impact on regional trade, particularly in the export of sunflower oil and related goods. The disruption in supply lines and transportation routes between the two countries could affect the Flexitank Packaging Market, leading to delays, route changes, or suspension of shipments. The availability and price of Flexitank services may also be impacted by the conflict.
Grab Attractive Discount
Impact of Ongoing Recession
The Flexitank Packaging Market could face challenges due to the ongoing recession, leading to decreased demand for flexitank services amid economic uncertainties. Production costs may rise, and the fluctuating prices of raw materials could impact the industry's growth. These factors may hinder the expansion of the market and pose obstacles for players in the flexitank packaging sector. The industry will need to navigate through these challenges and adapt to the changing market conditions to sustain growth and profitability in the long run.
Key Regional Development
Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022, accounting for 44% of the global volume, driven by the presence of key agricultural producing countries such as China and India. The region is expected to witness growth in the flexitank market due to expanding food and pharmaceutical industries. Europe is also expected to expand significantly, with countries like Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherlands witnessing growth in pharmaceutical production and export. North America is projected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the steady growth of the manufacturing sector.
Key Takeaways for Flexitank Packaging Market Study
The increasing global trade activities and competitive advantages of flexitanks are driving market growth. The food and beverage industry, along with emerging markets, present growth opportunities for the flexitank market. Single-trip flexitanks and food Grade Liquids applications dominate the market, with advancements in technology and value-added services driving market expansion.
Recent Developments
ASF, Inc . announced the expansion of its flexitank portfolio in November 2023, providing efficient and environmentally friendly liquid cargo transport services. VTG Tanktainer GmbH added flexitanks to its range of liquid transport facilities in January 2020, offering customers a wide range of efficient transport solutions.
Flexitank Packaging Market
Buy the Research Report Now
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
2 Research Methodology
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4 Impact Analysis
4.1 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War
4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession
4.2.1 Introduction
4.2.2 Impact on major economies
4.2.2.1 US
4.2.2.2 Canada
4.2.2.3 Germany
4.2.2.4 France
4.2.2.5 United Kingdom
4.2.2.6 China
4.2.2.7 Japan
4.2.2.8 South Korea
4.2.2.9 Rest of the World
4.3 Supply Demand Gap Analysis
5 Value Chain Analysis
6 Porter's 5 forces model
7 PEST Analysis
8 Flexitank Market Segmentation, By Product Type
8.1 Single-Trip
8.2 Multi-Trip
9 Flexitank Market Segmentation, By Loading Type
9.1 Top Loading
9.2 Bottom Loading
10 Flexitank Market Segmentation, By Application
10.1 Food Grade Liquids
10.2 Pharmaceutical Liquids
10.3 Industrial Products
10.4 Wine & Spirits
10.5 Others
11 Regional Analysis
12 Company Profile
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Bench-marking
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Recent Developments
14 USE Cases and Best Practices
15 Conclusion
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company 's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.
MENAFN10042024005025011514ID1108080765
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.