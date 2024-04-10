Flexitank Packaging Market To Surpass USD 5233.45 Million By 2031 Owing To Growing Global Trade Activities

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Flexitank Packaging Marke recorded a size of USD 1233.48 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5233.45 Million by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

Market Report Scope

The market scope of the Flexitank Packaging Market includes the increasing demand for bulk liquid transportation solutions, rising global trade volumes, and the cost-effectiveness of flexitanks compared to traditional packaging solutions. The market caters to various industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and industrial products. Flexitanks offer benefits such as low transportation costs, reduced contamination risks, and eco-friendliness, driving their adoption in the market.

Key Players:



Environmental Packaging Technologies Inc

SIA FLEXITANKS

Mak & Williams Flexitank Supply Ltd

Braid Logistics UK Ltd

Yunjet Plastics Packaging

K Tank Supply Ltd

Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics Ltd

Büscherhoff Packaging Solutions GmbH

TRUST Flexitanks Full-Pak

Market Analysis

The Flexitank Packaging Market is experiencing growth driven by increasing trade volumes, particularly in sectors such as food and beverage, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. The food and beverage industry, in particular, is a key driver for the market, with a high demand for flexitank services for transporting liquids. Additionally, opportunities for expansion exist in emerging markets where the need for liquid bulk transportation solutions is increasing due to urbanization and industrialization. Overall, the market is expected to continue to grow as industries rely on flexitank packaging for efficient and cost-effective liquid transportation solutions.

Segment Analysis

The single-trip product segment led the market in 2023, accounting for over 90% of the revenue share. This dominance is attributed to the low cost and wide availability of single-trip products, as well as the low risk of product contamination associated with single-trip flexitanks. Among the loading types, top loading and bottom loading are popular choices for different applications. In 2023, the application of food liquid grades accounted for a revenue share of 30 % and was driven by high demand from end use applications like fruit juice, concentrate, cooking oil, bakery products and other foods.

By Product Type



Single-Trip Multi-Trip

By Loading Type



Top Loading Bottom Loading

By Application



Food Grade Liquids

Pharmaceutical Liquids

Industrial Products

Wine & Spirits Others

Impact of Russia Ukraine War

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has had a direct impact on regional trade, particularly in the export of sunflower oil and related goods. The disruption in supply lines and transportation routes between the two countries could affect the Flexitank Packaging Market, leading to delays, route changes, or suspension of shipments. The availability and price of Flexitank services may also be impacted by the conflict.

Impact of Ongoing Recession

The Flexitank Packaging Market could face challenges due to the ongoing recession, leading to decreased demand for flexitank services amid economic uncertainties. Production costs may rise, and the fluctuating prices of raw materials could impact the industry's growth. These factors may hinder the expansion of the market and pose obstacles for players in the flexitank packaging sector. The industry will need to navigate through these challenges and adapt to the changing market conditions to sustain growth and profitability in the long run.

Key Regional Development

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022, accounting for 44% of the global volume, driven by the presence of key agricultural producing countries such as China and India. The region is expected to witness growth in the flexitank market due to expanding food and pharmaceutical industries. Europe is also expected to expand significantly, with countries like Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherlands witnessing growth in pharmaceutical production and export. North America is projected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the steady growth of the manufacturing sector.

Key Takeaways for Flexitank Packaging Market Study



The increasing global trade activities and competitive advantages of flexitanks are driving market growth.

The food and beverage industry, along with emerging markets, present growth opportunities for the flexitank market. Single-trip flexitanks and food Grade Liquids applications dominate the market, with advancements in technology and value-added services driving market expansion.

Recent Developments



ASF, Inc . announced the expansion of its flexitank portfolio in November 2023, providing efficient and environmentally friendly liquid cargo transport services. VTG Tanktainer GmbH added flexitanks to its range of liquid transport facilities in January 2020, offering customers a wide range of efficient transport solutions.

