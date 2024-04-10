Population Health Management Market Forecasted to Grow at 22.07% CAGR to $352.55 Billion by 2031

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

SNS Insider estimates that the Population Health Management Market to grow at a CAGR of 22.07% over the forecast period of 2024-2031 as the calculated valuation stands out to be 352.55 Bn by 2031.

Population Health management market, gaining attention as the healthcare industry moves its head towards a more data-centric approach towards patients. The market will be experiencing rapid growth during the forecasted period as the industry experts have claimed, how the current demand scenario is promising the growth of the market in the future. Also, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases all around the world will be supporting the demand growth.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report:

Market Analysis:

Challenges: The nations are currently facing tremendous pressures because of the rising macroeconomic uncertainty along with the geopolitical pressures. This can impact the overall spending of governments on the infrastructure. Hence, the market growth seems uncertain because of the external conditions. Apart from the external pressures and the rising threat related to cybersecurity the key players can also face intense challenges because of changing regulatory landscape.

Opportunity ;“The rising trend of personalised treatment in healthcare industry will be the factor which will be supporting the growth of the market during the forecasted period”-SNS Analysis

Key Segments Covered in Population Health Management Market Report:

By Component Type



Software Services

By Mode of Delivery Type



On Premise Mode of Delivery Cloud -Based Mode of Delivery

By End Users



Healthcare Providers Healthcare Payers

Segment Analysis:

The Population Health management market is divided into three segments which mainly consist of, Component type, Mode of delivery type and End users. In component Type software will be the sub-segment which will be holding the highest share. When we analyse the end users segment the healthcare providers will be the sub-segment which will be holding the maximum share during the forecasted period. In the mode of delivery type, the cloud-based will have the highest CAGR growth rate during the forecasted period.

Major Key Players Covered in Population Health Management Market Report:



Allscripts

Conifer Health Solutions LLC

McKesson Corporation

eClinicalWorks

NextGen Healthcare Inc.

IBM Corporation

Arcadia

Cerner Corporation

Athenahealth Cotiviti

Regional Analysis:

North America will be the region which will have the highest share, as the rising prevalence of chronic disease and the high adoption rates of the data-oriented approach will be pushing the Population Health management market growth. As we mentioned earlier emerging nations will have the highest CAGR as the rising development in the overall technological infrastructure will be the driving factor for the emerging nations. The investments by CHINA which got raised by 15% in recent times will be making the Population Health management market attractive for the coming period.

Check Discount on this Report:

Impact of Recession:

SNS Insider predicts that market growth will be affected in some of the geography looking at the macro-economic conditions. After the primary analysis with the industry experts, the key factors which have been studied are, the concerns related to drop in the budget by the governments. Also, amidst of economic slowdown, the companies are facing cost pressures which is further impacting their overall profit pools.

How does political support from the government influence the growth of the market?



Government support surely impacts the overall growth, for instance, the support from the U.S. government where the implementation of population policy which focuses on women's health.

Also, the statements by the WHO where how population health management can improve the overall primary health care is said to be the key element. Similarly, the European Health Union addresses the need for Population Health management as the rising investments are making the market growth optimal in the developed nations of Europe.

Recent Developments:

The rising strategic partnerships between emerging companies improve the overall global reach and improve the offering portfolio. Also, the rising acquisition by the companies, for instance, CVS acquired Aetna to improve their population health management capabilities. United Health Group confirmed the acquisition of Change Healthcare which includes the imperative function of population health management capabilities.

Key Takeaways:



The rising approach of the healthcare industry towards more data-centric is driving the Population Health management market growth.

Upward trend of chronic diseases in developed and emerging nations will be pushing the market growth towards its maximum potential. The cloud-based will be the sub-segment which will have the highest CAGR growth rate and Emerging nations from the APAC region will have the highest CAGR growth rate.

Buy Population Health Management Market Report:

About US:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

We assist our clients to anticipate industrial, economic, and consumer trends to drive disruptive change by fusing global experience with local information from experts throughout the world. We bring context to strategic and tactical data by bridging approaches based on data science and field research, assisting you in addressing your most pressing problems and spotting possibilities.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy,

...,

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND),

Website: