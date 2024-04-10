Service Robotics Market Poised To Reach USD 74.19 Billion By 2031: SNS Insider

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The SNS Insider report indicates that the Service Robotics Market Size was valued at USD 19.34 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 74.19 Billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 18.3% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Market Report Scope

The service robotics market is witnessing exponential growth, driven by the increasing adoption of automation and robotics across various industries. Advancements in technology, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, are revolutionizing the capabilities of service robots, making them more efficient, adaptable, and cost-effective. These robots find extensive applications in sectors such as healthcare, defense, construction, logistics, and agriculture, where they streamline operations, improve productivity, and enhance safety standards. Additionally, the growing emphasis on Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing initiatives is propelling the demand for collaborative robots (cobots) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) in industrial settings. Moreover, the rise of smart homes and the Internet of Things (IoT) is driving the adoption of personal service robots for domestic tasks, such as cleaning, cooking, and entertainment.

Top Companies Featured in Service Robotics Market Report:



Intuitive Surgical

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronic

robert bosch

AB Electrolux

iRobot Corporation

Honda Motor

Aethon

Yujin Robot DeLaval

Market Analysis

Despite huge advancements in robotics, robots developed until now do not match the capabilities of human beings. There is an opportunity to improve natural language processing and user interfaces to improve the ability of humanoid robots for more interactive communication. Additionally, partnerships with companies offering communication network-related products or services could expand the operating range of drones, enabling broader applications in various sectors.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type

Among the two categories, professional service robots dominate the market, driven by their extensive use across industries such as defense, medical, construction, logistics, and others. The surge in this segment is fueled by factors like increasing labor costs, heightened investments in research and development, shortage of skilled labor, and growing awareness regarding service robots and industrial automation.

By Component

The hardware segment holds a larger market share, but the software segment is expected to experience faster growth due to the increasing application-specific deployments of service robots. Developments in software, such as real-time environmental adaptation for delivery drones and advanced capabilities for robotic vacuum cleaners, are driving growth in this segment.

Service Robotics Industry Segmentation as Follows:

BY TYPE



Personal and Domestic Professional

BY COMPONENT



Hardware Software

BY ENVIRONMENT



Aerial

Marine Ground

BY APPLICATION



Domestic

Medical

Field

Defense

Entertainment

Logistics Research and Space Exploration

Factors Driving Growth of Service Robotics Market

Advancements in Technology

The rapid evolution of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and robotics is a primary driver of market growth. These advancements have enabled the development of highly sophisticated service robots capable of performing complex tasks with precision and efficiency. Improved sensors, actuators, and computing power have further enhanced the capabilities of service robots, making them indispensable across various industries.

Growing Demand for Personal Assistance Robots

The aging population and changing demographics worldwide are fueling the demand for personal assistance robots in residential and healthcare settings. These robots assist individuals with daily tasks such as household chores, medication reminders, and companionship, enhancing quality of life and independence for aging populations and individuals with disabilities. As the demand for elderly care and healthcare services continues to rise, so does the market for personal assistance robots.

Government Initiatives and Investments

Governments around the world are increasingly recognizing the importance of robotics and automation in driving economic growth, enhancing productivity, and fostering innovation. As a result, many governments are implementing policies, incentives, and funding programs to support the development and adoption of robotics technologies. These initiatives are spurring investment in research and development, talent development, and infrastructure, creating favorable conditions for the growth of the service robotics market.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The global repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine crisis are felt across various sectors, including the service robotics industry. Economic sanctions, fluctuations in commodity prices, and disruptions in supply chains have reverberated through diverse global markets. Industrial robots, mobile robots, and service robots are witnessing growth, with applications spanning aerospace manufacturing, agriculture, automotive manufacturing, and building maintenance. The crisis has also impacted defense spending, with countries near Russia or Ukraine expected to increase defense budgets to at least 2% of their GDP by 2023. This heightened emphasis on security might indirectly influence the service robotics market, particularly in defense and security technologies. Additionally, the crisis underscores the role of technology, including robotics, in geopolitical tensions.

Impact of Economic Slowdown

The ongoing economic deceleration has yielded a nuanced impact on the service robotics market, influenced by factors such as supply chain disruptions, lockdowns, and geopolitical concerns. Despite encountering these challenges, the surge in artificial intelligence and machine learning advancements is fueling a resilient growth trajectory for service robotics. Regional growth rates are anticipated to vary, with certain countries presenting substantial growth potential. For example, in Asia, the financial services sector is leveraging service robots to streamline costs and enhance customer appeal. Additionally, the aging population in countries like Japan and China is anticipated to stimulate the demand for service robots, signaling a sector poised for growth despite prevailing economic challenges.

Key Regional Development

North America leads the market due to rising adoption in countries like the United States and Canada, particularly in the medical, construction, and defense industries.

Europe follows closely, with simultaneous growth trends. The Asia-Pacific region exhibits the fastest growth rate, driven by positive market dynamics.

Key Takeaways



Increasing adoption of automation and robotics across diverse industries is driving the growth of the service robotics market.

Professional service robots dominate the market, fueled by demand across various sectors, while personal robots are gaining traction in residential applications.

Technological advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning are propelling the development of more efficient and adaptable service robots. Regional variations exist, with North America leading the market, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Recent Developments

In March 2023: Stryker launched Mako Total Knee 2.0 at the AAOS 2023 Annual Meeting in Las Vegas. This innovative product is designed to deliver reliable outcomes to surgeons with a new, elevated user experience, featuring an intuitive design, customizable workflow, and an innovative digital tensioner for intraoperative knee stability assessment during Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA).

