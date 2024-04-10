Warehouse Robotics Market Set To Reach USD 14.36 Billion By 2031: SNS Insider

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Warehouse Robotics Market Size was valued at USD 6.1 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 14.36 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period 2024-2031, As per the SNS Insider Report.

Market Analysis & Report Scope:

Warehouse robotics encompass industrial and service robots utilized in warehouse operations to perform various tasks such as picking, sorting, transportation, and packing. These autonomous machines are designed to replace manual work and enhance warehouse efficiency. Technological advancements in robotics and warehouse automation are fueling the demand for robots such as articulated arms, AMRs, and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) for heavy lifting and carrying operations. Heavy investment by e-commerce companies is further propelling the growth of robots in warehouses.

The rise of mobile, autonomous robots (AMR) represents a transformative trend in warehouse operations, as these robots redefine the way tasks are executed within a dynamic environment. AMRs are equipped with advanced navigation systems, sensors, and artificial intelligence, enabling them to move autonomously and navigate through warehouse spaces without fixed pathways. Unlike traditional fixed automation systems, AMRs offer flexibility in adapting to changes in the warehouse layout or operational requirements. This flexibility is particularly valuable in environments with varying workflows and storage configurations.

Top Companies Featured in Warehouse Robotics Market Report:



ABB Ltd.

Kuka

Amazon

Fetch Robotics

Honeywell International

Fanuc Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Yamaha Robotics

Locus Robotics

Omron Corporation Siemens

AMRs are designed to perform a range of tasks, including picking, transporting goods, and collaborating with human workers seamlessly. The ability to work alongside humans in a shared workspace is a key feature, enhancing efficiency and safety. These robots can optimize the flow of goods by autonomously determining the most efficient routes, thereby reducing operational costs and improving overall warehouse productivity. The rise of AMRs is closely tied to the broader trend of Industry 4.0, where digital technologies, connectivity, and automation converge to create smart and efficient manufacturing and logistics systems. Integrating AMRs into warehouse operations aligns with the principles of Industry 4.0, promoting data-driven decision-making, real-time communication, and the seamless coordination of various processes within the warehouse. As technology continues to advance, the rise of mobile, autonomous robots is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of modern warehousing, offering agility, adaptability, and increased operational efficiency.

Segmentation Analysis

By Function

The transportation segment dominates the market due to its significant advantages such as downtime reduction, execution of physically demanding tasks, and minimization of product damage. Transportation robots optimize loading and unloading procedures, facilitating swift movement of goods between different locations. The growing trend of investment in transport robots, particularly in the e-commerce sector, further fuels its dominance.

Warehouse Robotics Industry Segmentation as Follows:

BY PRODUCT TYPE



Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR)

Collaborative Robots

Cylindrical And SCARA Robots

Articulated Robots

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Others

BY FUNCTION



Picking And Placing

Palletizing And De-Palletizing

Transportation Sorting And Packaging

BY PAYLOAD CAPACITY



<10 kg

11 kg to 80 kg

81 kg to 400 kg

401 kg to 900 kg >900 kg

BY INDUSTRY



E-Commerce

Food & Beverage

Electrical & Electronics

Pharmaceutical

Metal & Machinery

Automotive

Chemical, Rubber, And Plastics Others

Factors Driving Growth of Warehouse Robotics Market



The escalating need for automation across industries is a primary growth driver for the warehouse robotics market. As businesses strive for increased efficiency, reduced operational costs, and improved productivity, the adoption of robotics in warehouse operations becomes imperative. Automation minimizes manual intervention, streamlines processes, and enables faster order fulfilment, thereby driving the demand for warehouse robotics solutions. The rapid growth of the e-commerce sector is a significant catalyst for the warehouse robotics market. With the proliferation of online shopping platforms and the consequent surge in order volumes, warehouses face mounting pressure to meet consumer demands efficiently. Robotics offer a solution by enhancing order processing, inventory management, and logistics operations. The need for faster order fulfilment, accurate inventory tracking, and flexible handling of diverse product ranges fuels the adoption of warehouse robotics in the e-commerce ecosystem.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The global warehouse robotics market faces significant repercussions from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, disrupting the prospects of global economic recovery post the COVID-19 pandemic. Economic sanctions, commodity price spikes, and supply chain disruptions have led to inflation affecting various markets, including warehouse robotics. However, the continued growth of the e-commerce sector and ongoing technological advancements in robotics indicate resilience and expansion despite geopolitical challenges.

Impact of Economic Slowdown

Despite prevailing economic challenges, the warehouse robotics market is anticipated to persist in its growth trajectory, driven by expanding e-commerce, efficient warehouse operations imperative, and robotics technology advancements. Innovations such as AI-based systems and collaborative robots enhance efficiency and safety, making robotics more accessible across warehouse operations.

Key Regional Development

The Asia Pacific region emerges as a dominant force in warehouse robotics demand, fueled by strong demand for perishable and durable goods, particularly in emerging countries. The surge in omnichannel distribution necessitates robots for quicker product handling, enhancing the market share of warehouse robotics in the region.

The Europe sees substantial market growth by advanced industrial infrastructure and a focus on sustainable practices.

Key Takeaways



Rising demand for automation drives warehouse robotics market growth.

Innovations such as AI-based systems and collaborative robots enhance efficiency and safety. Asia Pacific leads in warehouse robotics demand, fueled by expanding e-commerce and technological advancements.

Recent Developments

In May 2023: KUKA (Germany) launched the KR CYBERTECH series Edition robot, catering to cost-effective automation needs for handling and basic machining tasks across various industries, including metal and electronics.

