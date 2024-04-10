Wound Closure Market To Reach $32.07 Billion By 2030, Creating Opportunities For New Players

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Wound Closure Market size is expected to reach USD 32.07 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The rising number of people suffering from diabetes and pressure sores all around the world is the major factor which is been propelling the market growth. The fact that the wound closure market is solemnly dependent on variables like chronic and acute diseases the market will be facing tremendous growth as the rising number of cases is been continuously monitored by the key players operating in this market. The Wound Closure market growth is further propelled by the rising ageing population, WHO suggests this trend is expected to grow by 23% during the forecasted period. SNS Insider analysts predict Wound Closure market growth will be setting its path as the current demand will be helping the market to experience massive growth in the future.

Market Analysis:

SNS Insider suggests the growth of the market will be all because of the rising technological advancement in the wound closure market. The rising new product lines and the changes in the offerings which are mostly organised in a way which will meet the current need and demand will be the major factors which will guarantee the growth of the market during the forecasted period.

The restraining factor will be the strict rule and the regulatory system management which can create certain barriers for the key player. Also, the rising geopolitical pressures will impact the market growth for a certain period. Another challenging factor which the Wound Closure market will be experiencing in the future will be the criticism by some of the health professionals. The criticism mainly includes the high chance of infection during the overall procedure which can prove to be quite harmful.

Key Segments Covered in Report:

By Product



Adhesives

Staples

Sutures



Absorbable

Non-absorbable

Strips



Sterile

Non-Sterile

Sealants



Synthetic



Non-synthetic

Collagen-based Mechanical wound closure devices

By Type



Chronic Acute

By End-use



Hospital

Clinics

Trauma centers Others

Segment Analysis:

The Wound Closure market segment is mostly divided into three segments which are by product, by Type, and by End Use. The End-use segment includes sub-segments of Hospitals, Clinics, Trauma Centres and Others. In this, the hospital sub-segment will be holding the share of 53% as the SNS Insider experts have mentioned in one of the surveys about the certainty of markets growth and its relation with the hospitals sub-segment. In By Type, sub-segments are divided into chronic and acute in which the chronic will be holding the highest share and the acute will be having the highest CAGR growth rate. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases in developed and emerging nations will be the driving factor for the market.

Major Key Players Covered in Wound Closure Market Report:



3M Company

Medtronic plc

Smith and Nephew plc

DeRoyal Industries Inc

CryoLife Inc

Pfizer Inc

Derma Sciences Inc

Johnson and Johnson

Braun Melsungen AG Baxter International

Regional Analysis:

The U.S. nation will be the most concentrated marketplace for the companies operating in the market, as the past analysis dictated the most revenue generated for the companies is from U.S. Also, the market will be gaining traction in the emerging economies of the APAC region, for instance, China and India where the growth rate observed was the highest in recent times. The government's spending and the overall healthcare infrastructure expenditure are the imperative factors which is helping the Wound Closure market players to expand their reach to attend the market growth opportunities.

Key Takeaways:



The rising chronic diseases in the developed nations will be driving the market growth during the forecasted period.

The acute sub-segment will have the highest CAGR growth rate as the rising prevalence of acute diseases along with chronic will be the noticeable factor. The rising prevalence of diabetes and pressure ulcers will be impacting the market growth on a positive note and can also be considered as the reason why the companies will be experiencing maximum demand.

Recent Developments:



The rising acquisitions done by the key players, where the major acquired companies are startups and are their portfolio is wound closure-centric. The objective behind the acquisition is mainly to stretch company's product portfolio.

The increase in developments by the key players improve the overall product portfolio along with the innovations which are aligned with the recent trends and offer high service and treatment satisfaction to the patients. The development of NPWT and VAC is said to be one of the key factors which has played an imperative role in promoting the active wound healing that too on a cellular level.

