Air Force Investigates Police Shooting Which Killed SLAF Corporal

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) has launched an investigation into the shooting by the Police in which a SLAF Volunteer Corporal of the Rugby pool was killed in Padukka.

The Police had said that the corporal was shot during an exchange of fire between the Police and the Air Force member.

According to the Police, the victim had defied Police orders to stop at a checkpoint and had opened fire targeting the Police and Special Task Force officers.

The SLAF corporal sustained injuries in the shooting and was admitted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Police suspect the victim was involved in a double murder in Horana.

The Sri Lanka Air Force said that preliminary findings point to an exchange of fire between the SLAF corporal (volunteer) and the police officers who were at the check point. According to the information of Police, the injured corporal who was off duty, had succumbed to his injuries once hospitalised.

The SLAF said it takes seriously any involvement of its personnel in criminal activity and will work closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident. (Colombo Gazette)