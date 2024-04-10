IGP Gives Assurance To Court Over Transfer Of Top Cops

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon gave an undertaking to the Supreme Court over the transfer of five senior Police officers after they had filed Fundamental Rights petitions.

The Police officers had challenged the transfers implemented after the houses of a number of politicians were torched during the mass protests in May 2022.

The Police officers had alleged that the transfers were not based on their seniority.

It was reported that during Friday's court proceedings, IGP Tennakoon, through Additional Solicitor General Viraj Dayaratne, communicated to the judge bench that the five Police officers would be assigned to Police stations that are commensurate with their previous assignments.

Tennakoon had been summoned to appear before the Supreme Court, Friday, over the Fundamental Rights petitions filed by the policemen. (Colombo Gazette)