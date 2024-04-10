Over USD 1 Million Earned From Tourist Arrivals In Sri Lanka This Year

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka has earned over USD 1 million from tourist arrivals so far this year.

Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said that 635,784 tourists visited Sri Lanka during the first three months of this year.

He said that Sri Lanka earned USD 1,025 million during this period.

Sri Lanka has seen a boom in tourism following the end of the economic crisis. (Colombo Gazette)