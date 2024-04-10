President To Pardon 779 Prisoners For Sinhala And Tamil New Year

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) President Ranil Wickremesinghe has decided to grant a Presidential pardon to 779 prisoners to mark the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

This Presidential Pardon will be granted in accordance with the Article 34(1) of the Constitution, the President's office said.

Sri Lanka will celebrate the traditional Sinhala and Tamil New Year over the weekend. (Colombo Gazette)