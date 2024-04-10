Sajith Ready To Battle Anura In Presidential Debate

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa is ready to battle National Peoples Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake in a presidential debate, the SJB said.
SJB MP Tissa Attanayake said that Premadasa has already made himself available for a debate with Dissanayake.
Attanayake called on Dissanayake to accept the offer and discuss a date for the debate.
NPP MP Dr. Harini Amarasuriya had said earlier that since a presidential election will be held first the NPP has proposed a debate among the main presidential candidates.
She said that if the other political parties do no not agree then the NPP is willing to consider a debate among the economic council members of the main parties.
“Our economic council members have taken part in debates. However, we have proposed that with a presidential election to be held the debate must be between the presidential candidates,” she said.
The Samagi Jana Balawegaya had earlier called for a debate with the NPP on their economic policies.
However, the NPP had not responded to the invitation. ( Colombo Gazette)
