Security Deposit For Presidential Candidates To See Massive Increase

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The security deposit for Presidential candidates is to see a massive increase with independent candidates needing to pay up to Rs 3.1 million from Rs. 75,000.

The Government said there was a need for the security deposit limits to be updated in accordance with the provisions of the President's Election Act, Parliamentary Elections Act and the Provincial Councils Elections Act.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a combined proposal presented by President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms Wijeyadasa Rajakshe to advise the legal draftsman to prepare a bill to amend the relevant security deposits as follows.

Accordingly, the Cabinet has decided to increase the security deposit of a candidate for an election from a recognized political party under the Election of the President Act No. 15 of 1981 up to 2.6 million rupees and the security deposit of an independent candidate up to Rs 3.1 million.

The Cabinet has also decided to increase the security deposit of a candidate from a recognized political party who is contesting under the Parliamentary Elections Act No. One of 1981, up to Rs. 11,000/- and security deposit of an independent candidate up to Rs. 16,000/-.

The Government has also decided to increase the security deposit of a candidate from a recognized political party who is contesting under the Provincial Council Elections Act No. 2 of 1988 up to Rs. 6,000/- and security deposit of an independent candidate up to Rs. 11,000/-. (Colombo Gazette)