SLFP Group Led By CBK Appoint Nimal Siripala As Acting Chairman

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) A group of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) members led by former President Chandrika Kumaratunga have appointed Minister of Ports, Aviation and Shipping Nimal Siripala de Silva as the Acting Chairman of the SLFP.

The appointment was made at a special SLFP politburo meeting held without the participation of SLFP leader Maithripala Sirisena.

The meeting was held at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute and was attended by former President Chandrika Kumaratunga.

Kumaratunga recently obtained an interim injunction preventing Maithripala Sirisena from functioning as the Chairman of the SLFP.

Sirisena said he will challenge the order issued by the Colombo District Court.

The Police, on Saturday, sealed the SLFP headquarters in Colombo as an internal rift in the party intensified.

The Police locked the front gate of the SLFP headquarters building and placed a notice saying there was no access to anyone to the premises as an investigation had been launched over missing documents.

According to the Police, a complaint had been received claiming several documents had gone missing. (Colombo Gazette)