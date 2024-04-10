Two People Assassinated In Horana

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Two people were assassinated in Horana by gunmen who had arrived in a car.

According to the Police, the two victims were in a three-wheeler when they were shot at by the gunmen who were in a car.

The two people were admitted to hospital but succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

The victims were aged 50 and 52 and are residents of Piliyandala and Pannipitiya.

Investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)