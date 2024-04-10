Ongoing Point Of Care Ultrasound Certification Academy Study Aims To Identify Top 25 POCUS Practice Domains

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Study aims to help establish global curriculum and credentialing guidelines for clinicians and educators

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inteleos, a non-profit global healthcare certification organization, through its Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) Certification Academy (PCA), announced the release of findings from its year-long POCUS25 study, published in the Journal of Radiology Nursing. POCUS25 is a participatory longitudinal research study designed to collect community feedback on 41 core practice domains in point-of-care ultrasound, ultimately shaping the future of POCUS education and certification.



The study aims to identify the top 25 POCUS domains across global healthcare, facilitating the establishment of core competencies, scope of practice, and practice guidelines for clinicians and educators alike. The grassroots survey envisions POCUS25 as the essential skill set for all POCUS users within a population health model. The list reflects current applications and practice scope, while recognizing diverse patient populations, ensuring POCUS utilization among healthcare professionals.

"Establishing core competencies, scope of practice, and practice guidelines is crucial for maximizing the potential of POCUS in healthcare delivery,” said POCUS council vice chair, R. Eugene Zierler, MD, RPVI.“It ensures uniformity in training and practice, ultimately benefiting both clinicians and patients."

"This study marks a significant milestone in the proficient adoption of point-of-care ultrasound. By identifying core competencies, we are paving the way for enhanced patient care and standardized training protocols," said POCUS25 study author Victor Rao, MBBS, DMRD, RDMS.

The POCUS25 survey meticulously categorized 41 practice domains into relevant groups such as physics or organ systems (e.g., cardiac, chest, spleen, vascular, etc.). Distributed globally, the survey gathered individual responses from a diverse pool of healthcare professionals across 51 countries who ranked practice domains in order of importance for an entry-level clinician.

Visit, the POCUS25 page to learn more or to participate in the survey.

About Inteleos

Inteleos TM is a non-profit certification organization that fuels the global health community to ensure access to quality care. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS ®) the Alliance for Physician Certification & AdvancementTM (APCA TM) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy TM (PCA) which together represents more than 141,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world. The Inteleos Foundation represents the philanthropic efforts for the organization.

The POCUS Certification Academy , under Inteleos, offers rigorous clinical certification, POCUS education and training packages, and community building opportunities for clinicians around the world.

