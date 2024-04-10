Global Scented Candles Market Size To Worth USD 4.75 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 3.9%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Scented Candles Market Size was Valued at USD 3.24 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Scented Candles Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 4.75 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Archipelago Botanicals, Illume Candle, Jo Malone London, Bath & Body Works, LLC, Yankee Candle Company, Inc., Village Candle, Diptyque Paris, The White Company, VOLUSPA, Cire Trudon, Capri Blue, NEST New York, Thymes, LLC, L Brands, and Other Key Vendors.

New York, United States , April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Scented Candles Market Size is expected to Grow from USD 3.24 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.75 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

Scented candles are those that have been filled with aroma oils or scents and produce a relaxing odor when lit. These candles tend to be made with a combination of wax, fragrant oils, and, in some cases, essential oils. Once the candle is ignited the wax melts and the aroma disperses into the atmosphere. Scented candles can help eradicate unfavorable scents from specific regions. Scented candles promote relaxation and help people achieve a state of meditation for the mind. In addition, the sector is growing due to an increase in the number of hotels, restaurants, spa centers, and religious organizations. The global scented candle market is predicted to expand substantially as fitness facilities and social media influencers encourage stress-relieving activities such as yoga and meditation. Other than that, on a microscopic level, a dedicated community of candle consumers and collectors who appreciate the originality and workmanship of scented candles boosts the industry's overall growth. However, consumers have become more conscious of the health hazards associated with the use of scented candles. Certain scented candles include toxic chemicals and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which can cause allergies and respiratory problems, especially in sensitive people.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Scented Candles Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Pillars, Container-Based, Others), By Wax Type (Soy Wax, Blended, Beeswax, Paraffin Wax, Palm Wax), By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023–2033)."

Buy Now Full Report:

The container-based segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the global scented candles market during the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the global scented candles market is divided into pillars, container-based, and others. Among these, the container-based segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the global scented candles market during the forecast period. These scented candles are ideal for attaining the proper tone and environment for an event. Soothing scents are preferred by millennials who want to hold onto a sense of calm and a positive mood. These candles burn more effectively than traditional scented candles since the melted wax remains in the container and might be re-lit, resulting in no wax waste.

The paraffin wax segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the global scented candles market during the forecast period.

Based on the wax type, the global scented candles market is divided into soy wax, blended, beeswax, paraffin wax, and palm wax. Among these, the paraffin wax segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the global scented candles market during the forecast period. The scented candle market prefers paraffin wax for scented candles because it is more readily available and portable than other wax forms. The players in this market are focused on blending paraffin wax with unique perfumes that appeal to their intended consumers.

The hypermarkets & supermarkets segment is expected to hold the greatest share of the global scented candles market during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global scented candles market is divided into online stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, and others. Among these, the hypermarkets & supermarkets segment is expected to hold the greatest share of the global scented candles market during the forecast period. Hypermarkets and supermarkets stock a wide range of scented candles to fulfill a range of consumer demands, from affordable mass-market options to more exclusive, premium brands. They also provide an actively involved shopping experience, allowing people to physically check items, appraise quality, and smell scents before making a purchase.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

North America is expected to hold the highest share of the global scented candles market over the forecast period .

North America is expected to hold the highest share of the global scented candles market over the forecast period. Consumers possess significant disposable income, which is combined with a strong feeling of individual wellness and home style. Further, the emergence of a huge consumer base who like the environment and smell that scented candles provide is driving market growth. In addition, the region is host to several well-known candle manufacturers and artisanal brands, which are fueling market expansion. The region is expected to maintain its market dominance throughout the projection period, primarily due to the increasing popularity of spa and massage parlors in Canada and the United States.

Europe is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global scented candles market during the projected timeframe. Candles are utilized at restaurants, hotels, and tourist sites. Furthermore, it is a region where aromatic therapy with scented candles is popular. Additionally, candle manufacturers are responding to natural home décor demands by using natural ingredients such as soy wax and beeswax, which is expanding the UK sector.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global scented candles market include Archipelago Botanicals, Illume Candle, Jo Malone London, Bath & Body Works LLC, Yankee Candle Company Inc., Village Candle, Diptyque Paris, The White Company, VOLUSPA, Cire Trudon, Capri Blue, NEST New York, Thymes LLC, L Brands, and Others.

Get Discount At @

Recent Developments

In February 2024, the most recent scent, Tuscan Grove, was recently released by The White Company. The latest scent is available in a range of products at The White Company like scented candles, room spray, body care products, and more.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Scented Candles Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Scented Candles Market, By Product Type



Pillars

Container-Based Others

Global Scented Candles Market, By Wax Type



Soy Wax

Blended

Beeswax

Paraffin Wax Palm Wax

Global Scented Candles Market, By Distribution Channel



Online Stores

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores Others

Global Scented Candles Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Reports

Global Sleep Mask Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Platinum Jewelry Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Rings, Necklace, Earrings, Bracelets, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Retailers, Specialty Stores, Others), By End User (Men, Women), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global E-Cigarette Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Disposable, Rechargeable, Modular), By Flavor (Tobacco, Botanical, Fruit, Sweet, Beverage, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Specialty E-Cig Shops, Online, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Tobacconist, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Dry Shampoo Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Spray and Powder), By Function (Anti-Dandruff, Color Protection, Hair Loss Protection, Daily Care and Multifunction), By Distribution Channel (Store-based and Non-store-based), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: + 1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ... , ...

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter