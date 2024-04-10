Genetec Security Center Saas Seamlessly Connects To Direct-To-Cloud Devices, And Maximizes Existing Access Control And Camera Investments

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New offering supports direct-to-cloud workflows with Axis, Bosch, Hanwha, and i-PRO devices, while the new Genetec Cloudlink line of appliances enables already deployed access control and camera equipment to connect to the cloud

Montreal, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced that its new enterprise-grade SaaS solution, Security Center SaaS , gives organizations the complete freedom to choose the door controllers, cameras, and devices that work best for their business.

Based on an open platform architecture, Security Center SaaS enables organizations to connect direct-to-cloud with the latest Axis, Bosch, Hanwha, and i-PRO cameras. Security Center SaaS also brings organizations' existing access control and camera hardware to the cloud through the new range of Genetec CloudlinkTM appliances – maximizing existing infrastructure investment.

Direct-to-cloud connection support for Axis, Bosch, Hanwha and i-PRO devices

In addition to an open portfolio of cameras by a range of manufacturers, Security Center SaaS takes full advantage of the newly announced Axis Cloud Connect solution, and the existing Axis Powered by Genetec network door controller. Security Center SaaS enables customers to securely connect, enroll, and manage Axis devices in a diversity of deployment options, including direct device-to-cloud streaming of video, metadata, and access control data.

The latest Bosch cameras will seamlessly integrate with Genetec Security Center SaaS. With firmware version 9.21 releasing later this year, Bosch will provide camera configuration capabilities and video viewing in the Security Center SaaS platform through direct-to-cloud connections.

Hanwha Vision's Q series cameras will be fully compatible with Security Center SaaS. Over time, Hanwha Vision will continue to add support for Security Center SaaS across its entire product line to enhance its integrated systems.

i-PRO will make as many existing camera models as possible compatible with the new Genetec solution through an app-based approach. Users of AI-enabled i-PRO cameras will be able to simply install an application on the camera to give direct access to GenetecTM Security Center SaaS.

Genetec CloudlinkTM cloud managed appliances

“The Genetec Cloudlink line of cloud-managed appliances enables organizations to modernize their security infrastructure to benefit from new capabilities. The new line of appliances facilitates the migration of security systems to a modern hybrid cloud architecture while maximizing existing security investments,” said Christian Morin, Vice President of Product Engineering at Genetec Inc.

The Genetec CloudlinkTM 310 is the new generation of cloud-managed appliances that push processing and storage to the edge with a secure, Linux-based Operating System and remote deployment and management capabilities. It offers a set-and-forget experience with frictionless deployment and maintenance. Genetec Cloudlink 310 provides the simplicity of the cloud for easy connectivity and scalability while leveraging the enterprise-grade video management features of Security Center SaaS.

With the existing SynergisTM Cloud Link, customers can easily bring their existing or new HID Mercury-based access control infrastructure into a cloud or hybrid deployment. Part of the Genetec Cloudlink appliances family, the Synergis Cloud Link is designed to work with the latest access control technology, and features authenticated communications between hardware and the cloud. This provides a safe way to a truly open access control as a service (ACaaS) solution, giving customers choice and adapting to their needs for years to come.

Security Center SaaS is available to be quoted and ordered immediately in all regions and will begin shipping as of May 30th. Genetec Certified Channel partners interested in early access to Security Center SaaS can contact their Genetec representative for more information.

Security Center SaaS and Genetec Cloudlink will be showcased at ISC West at booth #13062. For more information, please visit: .

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. The company's portfolio of solutions enables enterprises, governments, and communities around the world to secure people and assets while respecting individual privacy and the demand for operational efficiency.

Based on an open architecture, and built with cybersecurity at their core, Genetec solutions can be implemented on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid deployments. The company's flagship products, Genetec Security Center and Genetec Security Center SaaS, unify core physical security functions, such as access control, video surveillance, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), intrusion detection, communications, and analytics.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its customers via an extensive network of certified channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries. For more information about Genetec, visit:

