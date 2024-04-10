Theobroma Systems Is Now Officially Part Of Cherry SE

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Theobroma Systems operates from now on under the name Cherry Embedded Solutions GmbH CHERRY is thus taking the next step towards unifying its brand landscape and underlining its growing focus on digitalization in the medical sector.

MUNICH, Germany and VIENNA, Austria, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theobroma Systems Design and Consulting GmbH, a subsidiary of Cherry SE specializing in the development of secure and reliable system-on-modules (SoM) and single-board computers (SBC), has been operating under the name Cherry Embedded Solutions GmbH since March 2024.

CHERRY, the world's leading manufacturer of computer input devices and switches for mechanical keyboards, is standardizing its brand landscape and clarifying the brand affiliation and integration of the Austrian company acquired in 2020. At the same time, CHERRY is underlining its increasing focus on the growth market of digitalization in the medical sector. The subsidiary CHERRY Embedded Solutions, based in Vienna, will increasingly offer its innovative software and hardware solutions via the parent company's global network.

The CHERRY subsidiary's products and services are used in applications for the digitalization of the healthcare sector even more. With CHERRY Embedded Solutions, the Group is expanding its presence in the future market of digital transformation – particularly in the areas of industry, security, and e-health. Powerful, highly networked and system and data-secure hardware and software solutions are in high demand in these areas.

The reliable computing modules from CHERRY Embedded Solutions ensure, among other things, that operating processes are automated, patient safety is increased, AI-supported health monitoring and diagnostics are guaranteed, and the highest data protection standards are adhered to. With e-prescriptions, electronic patient records, telemedicine and AI solutions, digitalization in this area is progressing consistently – towards a new digital standard in medical care. In addition, digital health applications are to be brought closer to the patient and video consultations and teleconsultations are to be expanded. This will create a great need for a wide range of IoT devices and cloud-based application software for the various players and service providers in the healthcare sector.

“The change of name and rebranding of Theobroma Systems to complete the integration is a strategically logical step to further develop our products in the cross-industry areas of security, digital solutions, and industrial hardware in a targeted manner. CHERRY Embedded Solutions, under the leadership of Dr Stefan Roth, is thus an important cornerstone of Cherry SE for the development of secure and reliable digital systems for a wide range of applications in the fields of e-health, cloud-based services, and industry. We are now also highlighting these mutual synergy effects with a uniform brand identity on our way to becoming a hardware, software, and services company,” says Oliver Kaltner, CEO of Cherry SE.

Dr. Stefan Roth, Managing Director of CHERRY Embedded Solutions, sees many advantages for the company in the rebrand:“Our IoT customers now benefit from the global and cross-industry CHERRY network. The additional focus on digitalization solutions for the healthcare sector offers excellent growth opportunities. We are convinced that we can further increase the functionality, support, but also the price-performance ratio and therefore the value of our products for our customers.”

About CHERRY

Cherry SE is a global manufacturer of high-end switches for mechanical keyboards and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice and headsets for applications in the areas of gaming and e-sports, office and hybrid workplaces, manufacturing industry and the healthcare sector. Since it was founded in 1953, CHERRY has stood for innovative and high-quality products that are specifically developed to meet different customer needs.

CHERRY has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in Upper Palatinate (Bavaria) and operates production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China) and Vienna (Austria), as well as several sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Landskrona (Sweden), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei and Hong Kong. Visit for more information.

About Cherry Embedded Solutions GmbH

Based in Vienna, Austria, CHERRY Embedded Solutions (formerly Theobroma Systems) develops and manufactures reliable and robust System-on-Modules (SoM), Single-Board Computers (SBC) and Full-Custom Design devices (FCD) for a global customer base. CHERRY Embedded Solutions' high-quality embedded systems are the basis of smart devices in the global Internet of Things (IoT). Development kits for evaluation purposes and technical services along the product's entire life cycle round off the offering.

CHERRY Embedded Solutions' modules combine application-specific performance and cost efficiency. They are used in a wide range of professional and industrial applications, from autonomous mobile robots, digital healthcare, smart retail, and digital signage all the way to video surveillance. As a trusted brand, CHERRY Embedded Solutions designs its products with inherent security in mind. The company is certified according to the Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation (ISO/IEC 15408) and meets, for example, the high security standards of the German healthcare telematics infrastructure. CHERRY Embedded Solutions has been part of the CHERRY Group since 2020. To learn more about CHERRY Embedded Solutions, please visit

