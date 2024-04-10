BJP’S Vote Will Increase If Rahul Gandhi Campaigns In Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, April 10 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday claimed that the BJP's winning margin will increase if Rahul Gandhi campaigns in the state for the Congress candidates.

Congress has announced that Rahul Gandhi will come to Assam on April 17 to take part in two public gatherings. He will campaign for Gaurav Gogoi in the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat and United Opposition Forum candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi in Dibrugarh.

Sarma took a jibe at the Congress leader's visit and said:“Let Rahul Gandhi campaign for his party's candidates. This will help the BJP to increase the winning margin. After Rahul Gandhi's visit, BJP candidates in two seats will gain at least 25,000 more votes.”

He also claimed that the opposition has failed to pose any challenge before the BJP in these two seats.

“We will win 13 seats in Assam. The only seat open for the contest is Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency. Congress and AIUDF have been trying to get that seat. We are also seriously fighting in Dhubri seat,” Sarma added.

According to the Chief Minister, Assam will become a Congress-free state in 2026.

“Except a very few leaders, nobody will stay in the Congress till 2026. Everybody will leave the party in the next two years,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address a public gathering on April 17 in the Nalbari district.