               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

RUBIS: Rubis And I Squared Capital Reach A Final Agreement On The Sale Of Rubis’ Stake In Rubis Terminal


4/10/2024 12:00:49 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, 10 April 2024, 5:45pm

Rubis announces that the exclusive negotiations opened with I Squared Capital concerning the sale of its 55% stake in the Rubis Terminal JV have resulted in a final agreement on the financial terms announced on 13 March 2024.

This agreement follows consultation with Rubis Terminal's employee-representative bodies and a favourable opinion issued by the company's social and economic committee.

The transaction remains subject to the customary regulatory approvals, including those of the antitrust authorities and foreign investment committees. The closing of the transaction is expected for mid-2024.

Press Contact Analyst Contact
RUBIS - Communication Department RUBIS - Clémence Mignot-Dupeyrot, Head of IR
Tel: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95
... 		Tel: +33 (0)1 45 01 87 44
...

Attachment

  • Rubis and I Squared Capital reach a final agreement on the sale of Rubis' stake in Rubis Terminal

MENAFN10042024004107003653ID1108080612

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search