Will Announce Ludhiana, Jalandhar Candidates On April 16: Punjab CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, April 10 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will announce its Lok Sabha candidates for Ludhiana and Jalandhar on April 16, AAP Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Wednesday.

The AAP has already announced nine Lok Sabha candidates in Punjab.

In its first list, the party announced Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer as a candidate from Sangrur, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Amritsar, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Khadoor Sahib, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian from Bathinda, Gurpreet Singh GP from Fatehgarh Sahib, Karamjeet Anmol from Faridkot and Balbir Singh from Patiala.

The party is fielding five cabinet ministers.

In its second list, the party announced its chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang as a candidate from Anandpur Sahib and Raj Kumar Chabbewal from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat. In its third list on April 16, the party will announce two more candidates taking the total to 11 out of 13.

Jalandhar is the Scheduled Castes reserved seat that comprises nine assembly constituencies.

During the 2022 Punjab assembly elections, the AAP won from four constituencies, but just a year ago in the Jalandhar by-poll, the Aam Aadmi Party registered a thumping victory by the margin of more than 58,000 votes. Since then the party has only become stronger on this seat.

And for Ludhiana, the party won eight out of nine assembly constituencies in the 2022 assembly elections.