2 Injured As 2 Cars In Maha MLA's Convoy Crash In Bhandara

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhandara (Maharashtra), April 10 (IANS) At least two persons were injured when at least two cars in the convoy of an Independent legislator met with an accident in Maharashtra's Bhandara on Wednesday evening.

Independent legislator Ashish Jaiswal, who supports the ruling MahaYuti, was travelling for a poll campaign when the accident occurred near Kanhan village.

Of the two vehicles, one car was thrown off the road into the fields and badly crushed, while the other vehicle sustained damage too but remained on the road.

While Jaiswal is said to be unhurt, two of his aides suffered serious injuries in the accident, the causes of which are not clear, according to locals.

Reports claimed that two persons were killed, but there was no official confirmation even as the local police rushed to the spot to assist the victims.

The accident came barely 18 hours after the Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole's car was hit by a speeding truck in the same district late on Tuesday night, but there were no casualties.

Alleging a conspiracy to bump off opposition leaders, Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe has shot off letters to the state Director General of Police and Chief Electoral Officer demanding enhanced security for the Congress bigwigs campaigning in the state.