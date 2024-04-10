Barley Flour Market To Reach $2.4 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 5.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The barley flour market is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to rise in awareness of its health benefits, such as high fiber content and cholesterol-lowering properties, which are driving the demand for healthier alternatives. Furthermore, rise in demand for gluten-free options, particularly among those with gluten intolerance or celiac disease, is expanding the market for barley flour, which naturally lacks gluten. The versatility of barley flour in various culinary applications, alongside its alignment with plant-based diets, is further increasing market demand. Wilmington, Delaware , April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Barley Flour Market by Type (Organic and Conventional), Application (Household, Commercial, and Other), and Distribution Channel (B2B and B2C): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global barley flour market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032. Download PDF Brochure: Prime determinants of growth The barley flour market is experiencing steady growth, primarily driven by key determinants shaping consumer preferences and industry dynamics. Rise in awareness of the health benefits associated with barley flour, such as its high fibre content and potential to lower cholesterol levels, is fostering consumer preference for healthier alternatives. In addition, rise in demand for gluten-free products among individuals with gluten intolerance or celiac disease is expanding the market for barley flour, which is naturally gluten-free. Furthermore, the growing popularity of plant-based diets and the versatility of barley flour in various culinary applications, including baking and cooking, are increasing the market demand. Advancements in food processing technologies and the introduction of innovative barley flour-based products further contribute to market growth by catering to evolving consumer preferences for nutritious and sustainable food options. These factors collectively position barley flour as a promising ingredient in the food industry, driving its market expansion. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.1 Billion Market Size in 2032 $2.4 Billion CAGR 5.5% No. of Pages in Report 289 Segments Covered Type, Application, Distribution Channel, And Region. Drivers Growth In Health Awareness Diverse Culinary Applications Functional Properties Opportunities Health And Wellness Trends Expansion Into New Markets Restraints Limited Consumer Awareness Price Sensitivity

The organic segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By product type, the organic segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global barley flour market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Consumers perceive organic barley flour as healthier and safer, free from synthetic pesticides and chemicals. In addition, the organic farming practices associated with producing organic barley flour align with sustainability concerns and environmental consciousness, further driving demand for barley flour. As a result, the organic segment dominates the market, reflecting a growing trend toward organic food choices among health-conscious consumers.

Procure Complete Report (289 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

The commercial segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By application, the commercial segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global barley flour market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The commercial sector, which includes bakeries, restaurants, and food manufacturers, requires bulk quantities of barley flour to meet the demands of their operations. In addition, as consumer preferences shift towards healthier and gluten-free alternatives, commercial establishments are increasingly incorporating barley flour into their product offerings to cater to these trends. Moreover, the commercial segment benefits from economies of scale and streamlined distribution networks, enabling them to efficiently procure and utilize barley flour, thus solidifying their dominant position in the market.

The B2B segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By distribution channel, the B2B segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global barley flour market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. B2B transactions often involve large-scale purchases, making them crucial players in the market due to their significant volume of transactions. In addition, direct sales enable B2B suppliers to establish long-term relationships with key clients, such as food manufacturers and retailers, fostering loyalty and repeat business. Furthermore, B2B suppliers typically have efficient logistics and distribution networks, ensuring timely delivery and customer satisfaction, which further solidifies their leadership position in the barley flour market.

For Purchase Inquiry:

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2032

Region-wise, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The demand for barley flour in Europe is rising with increase in the preference for a healthy lifestyle along with the growth in health concerns, production, e-commerce, and online grocery shopping, which has made it easier for consumers to access a wider range of barley flour.

Leading Market Players: -



Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.

Ardent Mills

Cereal & Malt

Bio-Kinetics

Shiloh Farms

Great River Organic Milling

Mirfak Pty Ltd.

Richardson Milling (UK) Ltd

FairhavenMill To Your Health Sprouted Flour Co.

The report analyses government regulations, policies, and patents to provide information on the current market trends and suggests future growth opportunities globally. Furthermore, the study highlights Porter's five forces analysis to determine the factors affecting market growth.

Trending Reports in Food & Beverages Industry:

Gluten free flour Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2031

Maize Flour Market Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, 2021-2031

Precooked Corn Flour Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis, 2021-2031

Malted Barley Flour Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Soy Flour Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Analysis, 2023-2032

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

...

Web:

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube