Orkuveitan | Green Bond Auction April 17Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reykjavík Energy (Orkuveita Reykjavíkur; Orkuveitan) is holding a bond auction on Wednesday, April 17th, 2024. Bonds in the green bond classes OR020934 GB and OR180255 GB will be offered for sale.

OR020934 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of September 2nd, 2034. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 22,482 million have been issued in the class.

OR0180255 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18th, 2055. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 30,521 million have been issued in the class.

Fossar Investment Bank hf. oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds as well as their admission to trading on the Nasdaq sustainable bonds market in Iceland.

Bids must be submitted to the email address ... before UTC 17:00 on Wednesday, April 17th, 2024. Transactions will be settled on Wednesday, April 24th, 2024.

Contacts:

Brynja Kolbrún Pétursdóttir, CFO, tel: +354 516 6100, email: ...

Matei Manolescu, Fossar Investment Bank, tel: +354 522 4008, email: ...